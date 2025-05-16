Pop star Justin Bieber has broken his silence amid wild speculations on social media that he was a victim of disgraced music mogul Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs. The singer has insisted he is not a victim of Sean “P Diddy” Combs’ alleged crimes and said he doesn’t want to draw any attention away from the real accusors, according to The Mirror.

It was Sean Diddy who helped Justin Bieber break into the music industry when he just 15 years old. Now, amid rumours that he was a victim of Sean Diddy Combs, Justin Bieber ended his silence on the rumour amid the disgraced mogul’s bombshell sex trafficking trial.

What did Justin Bieber say?

“Although Justin is not among Sean Combs’ victims, there are individuals who were genuinely harmed by him. Shifting focus away from this reality detracts from the justice these victims rightfully deserve,” reps for Bieber, 31, told TMZ in a statement Thursday night.

Several sources close to the ‘Never Say Never’ singer told the outlet said that Sean Diddy Combs, 61, never sexually or otherwise abused Bieber in any capacity. Last year, fans speculated that the Baby singer may have been a victim of Diddy’s alleged crimes ahead of the latter’s arrest for sex trafficking in September 2024.

When Diddy was arrested last year, videos of the two re-surfaced on social media, including one of them talking about the 48 hours they would be spending together when Justin was just 15 years old. Right now [Bieber’s] having 48 hours with his boy,” Combs said in a direct address to the camera.“Where we’re hanging out and what we’re doing cannot really be disclosed,” he said, adding, “For the next 48 hours, he’s with me and we’re gonna go buck full crazy.”

Another video showed Diddy telling the then-teenage pop sensation to keep the details of their hangout “a secret.” “Where we hanging out and what we doing, we can’t really disclose, but it’s definitely a 15-year-old’s dream,” Combs, 55, said in the video.

Several people expected Justin Bieber to speak out when Sean Diddy Combs was arrested. However, according to a report in PEOPLE, Justin was focused on his son Jack Blues and wife Hailey Bieber. In recent months, concern from fans has grown over the “Yummy” singer’s increasingly ramshackle appearance, flagrant drug use, and close to incoherent social media posts.

Sean Diddy Combs trial underway

The former producer for the late rapper Notorious B.I.G. is currently on trial in Manhattan federal court, where prosecutors from the Southern District of New York allege he was involved in sex trafficking, driven by what they described as an insatiable appetite for “freak offs.” One notable person who has had a huge involvement in the trial so far is Diddy’s ex, Casandra ‘Cassie’ Ventura, who has been on the stand at a New York City courthouse for three straight days this week.

During Thursday’s proceedings, attorneys for the embattled music mogul argued that the events in question—said to have involved his then-girlfriend, pop star Cassie Ventura—were simply part of the couple’s consensual “swingers lifestyle.”

Ventura, however, has alleged that she was drugged, physically abused, raped, and coerced into participating in the explicit, baby oil-laced encounters at Combs’ direction.

The 38-year-old singer has told the court about their on-and-off relationship that lasted from 2007 until 2018. She gave her account of the alleged “freak offs” Diddy hosted with her, as well as her alleged sexual abuse and blackmail, as the trial continues its first week in New York City.

