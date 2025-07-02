Sean “Diddy” Combs’s Legal Battle Ends

After months of courtroom drama, explosive allegations, and national headlines, the high-profile trial of Sean “Diddy” Combs has reached its conclusion, as per a report. Once considered one of the richest and most powerful figures in entertainment, Combs’ trial has impacted his net worth and reputation, as reported by Merca2.0.

Since Combs, also famously known as Diddy, Puff Daddy, or simply Love, the legal battle started, his fortune has taken a considerable hit, according to the Merca2.0 report.

The Trial That Shook Diddy’s Fortune

As per the report, Diddy’s fortune this year is estimated to be about $400 million, which is a sharp fall from his financial peak a few years ago. During the start of his trial in 2024, his net worth was estimated to be about $600 million, according to the Merca2.0 report.

However, his financial condition was different just five years back, in 2020, Diddy’s net worth was reported to be estimated around $900 million, as per the report. His massive fortune came from his lucrative ventures in music and fashion and also his high-profile partnership with beverage giant Diageo, particularly promoting the Cîroc vodka brand, according to the report by Merca2.0.

But since the last few years, the American rapper has had a tough time with legal battles, civil lawsuits, and the severing of major business partnerships, which have significantly impacted his wealth, as per the report. One of his major fallouts was with Diageo, which resulted in a substantial loss of income and influence, after the trial started, as per the report by Merca2.0.Even after these personal setbacks, Diddy remains one of the wealthiest figures in the hip-hop industry, though he has never officially been a billionaire yet, contrary to popular rumors and speculations, according to the report.

What Diddy Was Accused Of

His downfall started after Diddy faced five serious federal charges, including some of the most severe crimes under US law, which include:

Racketeering Conspiracy (Criminal Organization Leadership)

Sex Trafficking (Multiple Counts)

Transportation for Prostitution (Multiple Counts)

According to the Merca2.0 report, prosecutors had accused him of leading a criminal enterprise, which involved sex trafficking, drug distribution, witness tampering, and even arson. While, his alleged involvement in “freak-offs,” where women were reportedly forced into sex acts, was the most important aspect of the case, as per the report.

The Jury’s Final Word

On July 2, after almost 13 hours of deliberation, the federal jury in New York reached a split decision on his case, according to the Merca2.0 report.

Merca2.0 listed his verdict as follows:

Not Guilty of Racketeering Conspiracy — the most serious charge that could have resulted in life imprisonment.

Not Guilty of Sex Trafficking of Cassie Ventura — his former partner and star witness.

Not Guilty of Sex Trafficking of a woman identified as “Jane.”

Guilty of Transportation for Prostitution of Cassie Ventura and other women.

Guilty of Transportation for Prostitution of “Jane” and other women.

According to the report, the Mann Act transportation charges, which make it illegal to transport individuals across state lines for prostitution, were the only counts on which Combs was found guilty on Wednesday. While, these charges are considered the lesser of the accusations, but they still carry heavy penalties, as reported by Merca2.0.

FAQs

How much money has Sean “Diddy” Combs lost because of the trial?

According to the Merca2.0 report, his net worth fell by about $500 million in five years, from $900 million in 2020 to $400 million in 2025.

What was Diddy found guilty of?

He was found guilty of transporting women across state lines for prostitution, which is a federal crime under the Mann Act, as per the Merca2.0 report.

