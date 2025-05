WARNING: This story contains allegations of ​​​sexual violence and may affect those who have experienced​ it or know someone affected by it.

Singer Dawn Richard told jurors at the Sean (Diddy) Combs sex trafficking trial on Monday that the hip-hop mogul threatened to kill her if she told anyone she saw him physically abusing his longtime girlfriend.

Richard testified Combs made the threat the day after she witnessed the Bad Boy Records founder punch and kick Casandra (Cassie) Ventura after taking a swing at her with a skillet. Richard said he told her and another woman who saw the attack that “we could go missing” if they didn’t stay quiet.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Mitzi Steiner asked Richard what she took “we could go missing” to mean.

“That we could die,” Richard responded, saying she was shocked because all of this happened just as she was beginning to record with Diddy — Dirty Money, a musical trio with Combs and another R&B singer.

Richard disclosed the alleged threat as she returned to the witness box to kick off the second week of testimony in Combs’s sex trafficking and racketeering trial in New York City’s Manhattan Federal Court.

Cassie’s former best friend speaks

Later Monday, Cassie’s onetime best friend and former roommate, Kerry Morgan, testified Combs left her with a concussion after choking her and then slinging a wooden hanger at her in 2018 when he came to Cassie’s Los Angeles home enraged because he thought Cassie was dating someone else.

Morgan said she was going to sue Combs, but Cassie met her at a pizza parlor and had her sign a non-disclosure agreement in return for $30,000 from Combs while accusing her of “milking” and “overexaggerating” the attack. The episode ended the women’s 17-year friendship, with Morgan and Cassie both testifying they haven’t spoken since.

Morgan, a reluctant witness who acknowledged she only testified in response to a government subpoena, said she saw Combs beat Cassie at least twice, including once so severely that she thought her friend had been “knocked out.”

She said she encouraged Cassie to break up with him after realizing that the very confident woman she had met in 2001 during modelling gigs had “lost her spark” and had assumed a slumped posture as she catered to Combs’ needs. But she said Cassie was reluctant to end the relationship.

“He controlled everything. She would’ve lost all of her livelihood,” Morgan said, noting that Combs paid for Cassie’s car and apartment, and had her under contract with Bad Boy.

Richard recalls violent outbursts

Combs, 55, is accused of exploiting his entertainment power-broker status to abuse women, including Cassie, through threats and violence. He has pleaded not guilty. His lawyers argue prosecutors compiled proof of domestic violence, but not the federal crimes charged.

During four days of testifying last week, Cassie said she wanted a loving relationship in her nearly 11 years with Combs but was instead subjected to repeated drug-fuelled “freak-offs” with male sex workers that left her too exhausted and damaged to pursue her music career.

Shortly after Cassie finished testifying, Richard took the stand and said she witnessed Combs attack Cassie on multiple occasions, including during a visit to Combs’ home recording studio in 2009, when Richard said she and another woman saw Combs hit Cassie “on the head and beat her on the ground.”

WATCH | WARNING: This video contains disturbing details: Cassie details sexual violence, blackmail: Cassie details sexual violence, blackmail at Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs trial WARNING: Video contains disturbing details | Singer Cassie Ventura gave her second day of testimony as the prosecution’s key witness in the sex-trafficking trial of Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs — detailing years of rape, blackmail and physical abuse.

She said Combs tried to hit Cassie over the head with a skillet, but Cassie was able to deflect it.

On Monday, Steiner asked Richard how often she witnessed Combs beat his girlfriend.

“Frequently,” Richard said. “He would punch her, choke her, drag her, slap her in the mouth. I saw him kick her, punch her in the stomach.”

Richard, a recording artist, attends the Grammys in Los Angeles in February 2024. (Jordan Strauss/Invision/The Associated Press)

Richard said that on other occasions, she saw Combs punch Cassie in the face with a closed fist and that she saw him punch her in the stomach during an argument at a restaurant.

Cassie used makeup, clothing and sunglasses to cover up injuries, which included bruising on her face, eyes, lip, arms and knees, Richard said.

Richard testified the beatings sometimes occurred when Cassie spoke up for herself, “if she had an opinion about something.”

WATCH | WARNING: This video contains disturbing details: Cassie grilled about messages at trial: Sean (Diddy) Combs’ ex-girlfriend grilled about messages at sex trafficking trial WARNING: Video contains disturbing details | Cassie Ventura, the ex-girlfriend of Sean (Diddy) Combs, faced cross-examination Thursday at his sex-trafficking and racketeering trial, as the defence pointed to messages they say show consent. She alleges that Combs directed her to perform degrading sex acts — claims central to the case that could carry a life sentence.

At other times, she said, “it could be random. We wouldn’t even know where it came from.”

Richard, who also performed in the group Danity Kane, said Combs’s staff, including his bodyguards, also witnessed violence.

“They wouldn’t react. They wouldn’t do anything,” Richard testified.

Richard supported Cassie’s testimony that Combs had stifled Cassie’s fledgling singing career, saying she heard Combs tell Cassie that he “owned her” and that any success she had would be on his terms.

“It would come when he said it would come.”

Singers say Combs hurt their careers

Bad Boy signed Cassie to a 10-album deal in 2006, but only released one — the self-titled Cassie, which came out the same year. Cassie and Combs started dating in 2007 and broke up for good in 2018.

Cassie testified last week that although she continued to go to the recording studio and work on songs, Combs refused to release them.

“He was in charge of her career,” Morgan testified, adding Cassie sometimes expressed frustration that her music wasn’t being released.

Combs, left, watches as defence lawyer Nicole Westmoreland cross-examines Richard on Monday. (Elizabeth Williams/The Associated Press)

Richard said Combs would get mad — and sometimes violent — when she and other artists offered to help Cassie write songs.

“Mr. Combs didn’t like that when we talked to Cassie and oftentimes, we would pay for it,” Richard testified, adding: “If you didn’t stay in line, there was consequences.”

She recalled Combs cursing and telling her to stay out of his relationship.

Defence lawyer Nicole Westmoreland suggested that Richard was testifying because she was angry with Combs for ending Danity Kane and Diddy — Dirty Money and because she has a pending lawsuit against him.

“You felt that Mr. Combs ruined your career not once but twice?” Westmoreland asked.

“Yes,” Richard answered.

She contended, though, that she was sad, not angry, over the end of the groups, and is suing Combs because he mistreated her and withheld earnings.

Support is available for anyone who has been sexually assaulted. You can access crisis lines and local support services through this Government of Canada website or the Ending Violence Association of Canada database. ​​If you’re in immediate danger or fear for your safety or that of others around you, please call 911.