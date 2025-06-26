Since the trial kicked off more than six weeks ago, the government claims that Combs — the Bad Boy Records founder and rapper — leveraged his business as a “criminal enterprise” to sexually abuse and exploit women for decades.

The jury heard from Combs’ staffers who testified the music mogul was an abusive boss and they were forced to work grueling hours, clean up after his “hotel nights,” and at times procure drugs for him.

The jury also heard from two of his former girlfriends, Cassie Ventura and a woman by the pseudonym “Jane,” who testified that Combs repeatedly wanted them to engage in drug-fueled marathon “freak offs” with escorts, even though they didn’t want to at times. They also testified that Combs was physically violent and abusive.

The defense has argued that Combs’ actions were within the realm of his personal life and his girlfriends, and that prosecutors failed to show that his staff criminally conspired with Combs.

