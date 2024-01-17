SEAN DYCHE has questioned why the Premier League keep coming for Everton.

And the Goodison Park chief admitted he does not know if the latest charge will be the end of his club’s financial ordeal, asking: “Who knows what comes next?”

1 Sean Dyche does not understand why Everton are being continually punished Credit: Reuters

Premier League chief exec Richard Masters defended the decision to hit Everton with a second charge of breaking profit and sustainability rules after a ten-point deduction.

Nottingham Forest also received their first charge on Monday for breaching the same financial rules — and both could be docked six points this time.

Yet Toffees boss Dyche insists his crisis-hit club have shown they were trying to do everything in their power to deal with the financial chaos that could now lead to a further points loss.

Bemused Dyche said: “It’s a bit of a tough one in my timeline of a year to take. It’s a strange situation to get an on-pitch sanction of ten points — which we’re still waiting on the appeal quite obviously.

“There’s a lot going on here with the club trying to do the right thing.

“We have become the third-lowest in terms of net spends in my time here.

“We have sold top players we wanted to keep. Younger players have had to go when we wouldn’t want to let them go.

“We’ve already lost ten points while we’ve been cutting resources and so there has been no on-field advantage from our part, no on-field gain. But there has been an on-field sanction.”

Dyche, who took over from axed Frank Lampard just under a year ago, is hoping that the Toffees’ appeal against breaking financial rules may at last lead to a cut.

He said: “There’s a lot of good work being done.

“I remember how PSR was about the protection of the clubs when it started and maybe it might all correct itself.

“I can’t get into all the minutiae of all the rules and regulations because I don’t know them.

“I’m just trying to give a common-sense view and a lot of the changes here are wrapped up in the last one. So who knows what happens now? Watch this space.”

Dyche spoke as details emerged of new problems facing prospective new owners 777 Partners, with Masters revealing their proposed £500million buy-out of majority owner Farhad Moshiri is still “weeks away” from any Prem go-ahead.

Three months after Moshiri agreed that deal Prem chiefs have still not seen audited accounts from the Miami-based company that has interests in a clutch of other companies around the world.

Forest boss Nuno Espirito Santo admits he is “concerned” at the threat of a points deduction.

He added: “Ins and outs, we need to be careful and cautious about that because we don’t want to make any kind of decision before things are clear.”