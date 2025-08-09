A Conservative MP is calling on Identity and Culture Minister Steven Guilbeault to apologize to American Christian rocker and missionary Sean Feucht after the permits for recent concerts in venues overseen by Parks Canada were revoked.

Marilyn Gladu, the Opposition critic for civil liberties, says in a letter dated Friday that denying the permits did not “preserve the principle of inclusion” but had the opposite effect in excluding Feucht and many Canadians who had planned to attend the events.

Feucht describes himself as a musician, missionary, author and activist.