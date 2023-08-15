SAG-AFTRA has given an interim agreement to another upcoming fall festival pic with the Christy Hall drama Daddio, starring Dakota Johnson and Sean Penn. The agreement will allow talent to promote the movie at the upcoming festivals including Toronto, where it has been confirmed as a Special Presentation pic.

As with previous agreements that have been granted to films set to appear at festivals this award season, it is unknown at this time who might be present for any premieres.

Previous films to be granted interim agreements also tied to upcoming festivals include Michael Mann’s Ferrari and Luc Besson’s DogMan; it is expected that more films that don’t have ties to AMPTP studios will try to land similar agreements.

Daddio currently does not have a domestic distributor. As it was announced today by the guild, if it were to sell on the market, buyers would need to agree to the terms proposed for the guild’s new contract to secure a deal.

“The contract contains assumption provisions which require any party that acquires rights under that collective bargaining agreement to assume the obligation to pay the residuals that are required by the contract,” SAG-AFTRA’s National Executive Director Duncan Crabtree-Ireland said today.

Written and directed by Hall, Daddio follows a woman (Johnson) taking a cab ride from JFK who engages in a conversation with the taxi driver (Penn) about the important relationships in their lives.