AMERICAN UFC star Sean Strickland pulled off one of the biggest upsets in the sport’s history after defeating Israel Adesanya to claim the middleweight title at UFC 293 in Sydney.

The 32-year-old won by unanimous decision after dominating his opponent for five rounds.

1 Strickland claimed the middleweight title after defeating Adesanya Credit: AP

He said: “What is this? What is this?

“Am I f***ing dreaming. Am I going to wake up? Someone hit me… I don’t cry much but I’m trying to keep my s*** together right now.”

THIS IS A DEVELOPING STORY…The Sun is your go to destination for the best football, boxing and MMA news, real-life stories, jaw-dropping pictures and must-see video.Like us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/TheSunFootball and follow us from our main Twitter account at @TheSunFootball.