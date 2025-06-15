Authorities in Minnesota have mobilized state and local police, SWAT teams and K-9 units across multiple counties as a massive search continues for a 57-year-old man suspected of shooting two state Democratic lawmakers in a targeted attack.

Vance Boelter, 57, is accused of committing the “politically motivated” shootings.

State Rep. Melissa Hortman and her husband, Mark, were killed Saturday morning at their home. State Sen. John Hoffman and his wife, Yvette, were severely injured in a second shooting.

Officials say Boelter impersonated law enforcement in order to gain access to the lawmakers’ homes. Photos, believed to be of Boelter, show a man at one of the victim’s doors wearing a long-sleeve shirt and what looks like a bulletproof vest similar to those worn by law enforcement. Another photo shows a man wearing a cowboy hat walking alone.

Authorities on Sunday found what they believe is his vehicle and cowboy hat in Sibley County, where an emergency alert was issued for residents in the area to keep their doors locked and cars secured, NBC affiliate KARE 11 reported.

Earlier Sunday, Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., said on NBC News’ “Meet the Press” that Boelter is believed to still be in the Midwest.

“We believe he’s somewhere in the vicinity and that they are going to find him,” she said. “But right now, everyone is on edge here because we know that this man will kill at a second.”

An official who saw a list of names drawn up by Boelter previously told NBC News that it targeted prominent people in Minnesota who advocated for reproductive rights.

Trump vetoed Israeli proposal to assassinate Iran’s supreme leader

President Donald Trump rejected a proposal from Israel in recent days to assassinate Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, a U.S. official told NBC News.

During an interview on Fox News, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu neither directly confirmed nor denied the initial Reuters report about the proposed assassination attempt, but he dismissed what he called “false reports” regarding discussions between the U.S. and Israel.

The news comes as deadly strikes between Israel and Iran intensified, with Iran launching drones as Israel expanded its attacks to include oil depots, missile sites and nuclear infrastructure, killing at least 150 people and leaving hundreds injured, Iran state media said.

Iran’s retaliatory strikes have killed at least 13 people in Israel to date, including 3 children, Netanyahu’s office said.

Israeli strikes have deeply wounded Iran’s government, leaving it facing a number of questions, including whether it needs to give up on negotiations and rush its nuclear program.

A military parade amid turmoil at home and abroad

President Donald Trump presided over a parade Saturday celebrating the nation’s military power and history, though the event was shadowed by political violence at home and escalating tensions abroad.

“Every other country celebrates their victories,” Trump said as he took the lectern after the parade ended. “It’s about time America did, too. That’s what we’re doing tonight.”

Prone to delivering long, boastful speeches, Trump kept his remarks brief and made the military the focus. Beforehand, critics had warned he would politicize the event for his own purposes.

Trump avoided any overt partisan messages, though he seemed to allude at one point to his “Fight! Fight! Fight!” exhortation after an assassination attempt against him last year.

“Time and again, America’s enemies have learned that if you threaten the American people, our soldiers are coming for you,” Trump said. “Your defeat will be certain. Your demise will be final, and your downfall will be total and complete — because our soldiers never give up, never surrender and never ever quit. They fight, fight, fight and they win, win, win.”

Meet the Press

Sen. Rand Paul, a leading Republican critic of the sweeping Trump agenda bill, said during an interview on NBC News’ “Meet the Press” that he told President Donald Trump that he is “not an absolute no” on the package.

“I talked to the president last evening after the parade, and we’re trying to get to a better place in our conversations,” Paul said. “And I’ve let him know that I’m not an absolute no.”

The Kentucky Republican said that in order to vote for the package, he wants lawmakers to separate out a vote on the debt ceiling.

The Trump-backed “big, beautiful bill” is projected to increase the national deficit by about $2.4 trillion over 10 years, according to the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office.

Meanwhile, Sen. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., condemned Trump’s call to send the National Guard and Marines into Los Angeles amid protests, and criticized the forceful removal of fellow California Democratic Sen. Alex Padilla at Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem’s news conference last week.

“This is just Donald Trump doing what he wanted to do in the first administration, which was essentially use the military for domestic law enforcement, to make himself look tough,” Schiff said.

Politics in brief

Underwater: President Donald Trump’s second-term approval rating remains stuck in negative territory , along with general attitudes toward his administration’s policies, according to a new NBC News Decision Desk Poll powered by SurveyMonkey.

President Donald Trump’s second-term approval rating , along with general attitudes toward his administration’s policies, according to a new NBC News Decision Desk Poll powered by SurveyMonkey. Trust fall: Neither party has a distinct advantage when it comes to Americans looking for honesty in U.S. politics, the polling found, with pluralities of Americans saying politicians in both parties are sometimes or always dishonest.

Welcome to the zoo. That’ll be $47 today — ask again tomorrow.

The data-driven pricing systems many institutions are testing allow entry fees to be lowered when demand is soft — as well as the reverse. Kate Dehler for NBC News

How much will it cost to visit a museum, zoo or aquarium this summer? The answer, increasingly, is: It depends.

Zoo New England is one of many attractions embracing dynamic pricing systems that were earlier pioneered by airlines, ride-hailing apps and theme parks. While these practices allow operators to lower prices when demand is soft, they also enable the reverse, threatening to squeeze consumers who are increasingly trimming their summer travel budgets.

Before the pandemic, less than 1% of attractions surveyed by Arival, a tourism market research and events firm, used variable or dynamic pricing. Today, 17% use variable pricing, in which entry fees are adjusted based on predictable factors such as the day of the week or the season, Arival said. And 6% use dynamic pricing, in which historical and real-time data on weather, staffing, demand patterns and more influence rates.

Data-driven pricing can reduce overcrowding by steering budget-minded guests toward dates that are both cheaper and less busy.

But steeper prices during peak periods and for short-notice visits could rankle guests — who may see anything less than a top-notch experience as a rip-off.

Notable quote

We were just so happy that they caught him. This was an evil guy. Brian Scheerer, owner of Calico Cold Creek Manor

Grant Hardin’s escape from an Arkansas prison last month involved detailed planning, perfect timing and a makeshift outfit designed to mimic a law enforcement uniform. After nearly two weeks on the run, the “Devil in the Ozarks” was found about 1.5 miles west of the prison.

In case you missed it