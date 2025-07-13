More flash flooding is forecast for central Texas, where more than 100 lives were claimed by devastating floods last week.

Flash flooding in Texas’ Hill Country region materialized in the early hours of July 4, when the Guadalupe River surged over 20 feet. The aftermath was catastrophic, especially in Kerr County, where 103 people were killed. Over 160 people are still unaccounted for, but the search effort has been suspended due to more flash flooding expected Sunday, according to the Kerrville Police Department.

A very large cluster of rain continues to sit over central Texas Sunday morning, producing flash flooding in areas like Kerrville, San Saba and Junction. Some areas have recorded an estimated 6 to 10 inches of rain in the past 24 hours.

As of 11 a.m. ET, the Lampasas River, which runs through multiple central Texas counties, has surged over 30 feet in five hours, reaching the Major Flood Stage. The San Saba River near San Saba is also expected to reach Major Flood Stage Sunday night at around 30 feet.

Earlier Sunday morning, thunderstorms producing 2 to 4 inches of rain per hour drifted into northern Llano and Burnet counties, according to the National Weather Service, which warned that “flooding is now ongoing or is expected to begin soon.”

“Significant rain has fallen and flooding is expected to develop shortly, particularly over Llano county,” the weather service said.

The rain is expected to move southeast into the Hill Country region and the southern Edwards Plateau, the weather service said. Rainfall rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour are forecast in the heaviest storms.

First responders carry out search-and-rescue operations near the Guadalupe River on July 7 after a flash flood swept through the area. Eli Hartman / AP

“Do not drive into flooded roads or around barricades,” the weather service warned.

Flash flood warnings have been issued in Llano, Cherry Spring, Buchanan Lake Village, Buchanan Dam, Valley Spring, Watson, Bertram and Briggs until 12:45 p.m. local time, according to the weather service’s field office for Austin and San Antonio.

In total, 20 million people are under flood alerts from New Mexico to Texas, as well as western New York and Pennsylvania. Alerts are in place through Sunday evening for State College, Pennsylvania and Syracuse and Ithaca in New York as slow-moving thunderstorms pose a flood threat. There is also a Slight Risk for severe weather in New York Sunday afternoon, impacting two million in Syracuse, Utica and Binghamton. Storms will pose the threat of frequent lightning and damaging wind gusts.

In Williamson County, officials warned that flash flooding is occurring due to a surge in the San Gabriel River and advised residents not to drive in the floodwaters. The northwestern part of the county is under a flash flood warning until 10 a.m. local time.

Kerr County, which was hit especially hard in last week’s floods, is also under a flash flood warning until 11:30 a.m. local time, the city of Kerrville announced on Facebook. Heavy rain has already begun falling in the city, according to the Kerrville Police Department.

Video posted to Instagram showed what appears to be floodwaters and downed trees near the Guadalupe River. The river surged 8 to 9 feet in Hunt, Texas on Sunday morning, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). Seven feet is considered the flood stage.

The Guadalupe River is not forecast to hit any major flood stages at this time.

“This is a dangerous and life-threatening situation,” the city warned. “Do not attempt to travel unless you are fleeing an area subject to flooding or under an evacuation order.”