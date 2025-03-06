Good news is in store for March break.

After a cold and snowy winter, children who have been looking forward to the break from school will be in for a warm, spring-like stretch.

“With March break right around the corner, spring weather will be making another appearance next week,” Global News Chief Meteorologist Anthony Farnell said.

“Temperatures will return to seasonal through this upcoming weekend, but another surge of mild air from the southern United States will arrive by the middle of next week.”

Farnell noted that there could be a downside to the warmer temperatures that will arrive for the spring break.

“Temperatures could reach the double digits in the GTA, but more rain and melting snow will accompany the warmth,” the meteorologist explained.

He said that spring usually lives up to its name as the temperatures and weather conditions tend to bounce all over the map.

“Temperature rollercoasters are common in March, but will be even more of a wild ride this month as we find Ontario right in the middle of the battlefield between remaining Arctic air to the north, and the increasing spring warmth that is building to our south,” Farnell said.

“The boundary and its position will play a vital role in who gets more late season snow vs. more rain and melting. Unfortunately, this becomes harder to predict later in the month.”

He said that some of the province will still see very chilly conditions, which will come paired with some snow.

“With all the back and forth, the month will likely end up close to seasonal across central parts of the province with colder than normal conditions to the west and north,” Farnell explained.

“Above normal precipitation in the form of rain and also heavy snow is likely for areas bordering Quebec.”

Farnell warned that the heavy snowfall, experienced by much of Ontario over the past couple of months, remains and could lead to some treacherous conditions.

“Right now, we’ve avoided major flooding from the extensive snowpack,” Farnell said.

“That snow will remain in place across much of the province so we are not out of the woods when it comes to spring flooding later this season.”