Health Canada issued a recall notice on Friday for some Seasonique birth control products due to some packages containing the correct blue-green pills coming with extraneous yellow tablets.

The agency says the recall is for the 0.01-milligram ethinyl estradiol, 0.03-milligram ethiny lestradiol and 0.15-milligram levonorgestrel Seasonique pills made by Teva Canada.

Health Canada said those who find the yellow pills should not consume them and return the product to a pharmacy for a replacement or alternative, adding that those who can’t return them right away should continue taking the regular blue-green tablets as instructed until they are able to return them.

“If you took a yellow pill instead of a blue-green pill … or if you are unsure, you should also use another method of non-hormonal back-up contraception (such as condoms) and consult with your health care professional,” the agency said.

Friday’s contraceptive pill recall is the latest by Teva Canada.

On Thursday, it recalled its Seasonale pills (0.15-milligram levonorgestrel and 0.03-milligram ethinyl estradiol) due to white placebo pills being found among the regular pink tablets.

And in May, Teva Canada had to recall the same Seasonique tablets recalled on Friday due complaints that packages were missing some pills.