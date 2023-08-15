A deadly summer heat wave continued to break records this week throughout the South and Pacific Northwest, prolonging a relentlessly hot summer after the Earth recorded its hottest July on record, as “dangerously” hot conditions remain from Texas to Florida and along the Pacific, threatening to topple more heat records this week.

Portland, Oregon, saw a daily record high at 108, marking the city’s all-time hottest day in the month of August, while Houston, New Orleans, and Tallahassee also set daily record highs at 104, 100 and 100, respectively.

Seattle broke a daily record high at 96 degrees, as did Olympia, Washington at 96 degrees, and Tallahassee, Florida, set its second consecutive daily record high, at 100 degrees.

Tampa, Florida, broke its daily record high with temperatures reaching 96 degrees, while Orlando, Florida, broke its daily record at 99, Key West Florida, broke a daily record at 95, San Antonio, Texas, broke a daily record at 106, as did Austin, Texas (108), Fort Worth, Texas (108), and New Orleans (101).

Orlando, Florida, Mobile, Alabama, New Orleans, Houston and San Antonio, Texas, all set new daily record highs at 98, 98, 100, 106 and 103 degrees, respectively, according to National Weather Service data.

Jacksonville set a new daily record high temperature at 99 degrees, while Pensacola and Tampa Florida, both tied their record daily highs at 97 degrees, and daily records were set in New Orleans (98), Austin, Texas (108) and Fort Worth, Texas (109).

Fort Lauderdale, Florida, set its second consecutive daily record with a high of 94 degrees, while Miami set its third in a row at 95 degrees, and broke its all-time record heat index—a measure of how hot it feels outside when considering for humidity—at a sweltering 113, and Laredo and San Antonio, Texas, as well as Orlando and Pensacola, Florida, set new daily records at 108, 105, 99 and 98, respectively.

New Orleans broke its daily record temperature for the fifth straight day at 100 degrees, above its previous record high of 98, while Baton Rouge and Lafayette, Louisiana, set new daily records at 101 and 102, respectively; Miami, Key West, Tallahassee and Fort Lauderdale, Florida, also set daily records at 95, 96, 99 and 94 degrees, respectively; and San Antonio and El Paso, Texas, broke their daily record at 105 and 109.

Baton Rouge, Louisiana, broke its daily record high for the seventh straight day, according to the National Weather Service, with a temperature of 101 degrees, while in New Orleans, residents saw a record high of 99 degrees.

Tucson, Arizona, broke its daily high temperature record, with thermometers reaching a blistering 105 degrees, according to the NWS, while Phoenix, in the midst of a historical heat wave, set a daily record at 113, Tampa, Florida, set a new daily record at 95, New Orleans broke its daily record (98), as did Corpus Christi, Texas (101), Lafayette, Louisiana (101), and Little Rock, Arkansas, set a daily record at 103.

Dallas tied its daily record high, at 107 degrees, tying a previous record set in 2011, while Austin, Texas, broke its daily record at 105 degrees, Houston tied its daily record (101) and Baton Rouge, Louisiana, broke its daily high (102).

Austin, San Antonio, Dallas and Waco, Texas, broke their latest daily records this summer, with temperatures reaching a high of 103, 102, 107 and 106 degrees, respectively, while Little Rock, Arkansas, also set a daily high at 94 degrees and Baton Rouge topped out at 104 degrees—the hottest day in Louisiana’s capital city since 2007.

New Orleans and Baton Rouge, Louisiana, both topped their previous daily high temperature records, at 101 and 102 degrees, respectively—the hottest day in New Orleans since 2009.

Phoenix recorded its 31st day in a row with a high temperature above 110 degrees, trouncing its previous record of 18 days, while Baton Rouge hit another daily record of 100 degrees and Austin, Texas, broke its daily high of 107 degrees.

Anaheim, California, set its second straight daily record high, at 99 degrees, while Rapid City, South Dakota, also broke a daily record at 101, as did Baton Rouge, Louisiana (99), Santa Fe, New Mexico (96), and St. Paul (95).

Phoenix set its latest record daily high at 118 degrees, over the city’s previous daily high of 116, while daily records were also set in Anaheim, California, (100), Corpus Christi, Texas (102), Sioux Falls, South Dakota (104), El Pas0, Texas (108), and Santa Fe, New Mexico (99).

Phoenix shattered another daily record high at a blistering 118 degrees, while Tucson, Arizona, recorded its 10th daily record high this month, hitting 112 degrees.

Reno, Nevada, Helena, Montana, and Grand Junction, Colorado, set daily temperature records at 104, 103 and 105 degrees, respectively, while Miami set a daily record (98 degrees) according to the National Weather Service.

Salt Lake City set a daily record high with thermometers reading 105 degrees, as did San Juan, Puerto Rico (94 degrees), Miami (97 degrees), Tucson, Arizona (111), Houston (101), San Antonio, Texas (104), Salt Lake City (106), Helena, Montana (103), New Orleans (97), Baton Rouge, Louisiana (99) and Phoenix, which set yet another daily record high at 118 degrees.

El Paso, Texas, broke its daily record for the fifth straight day, with a daily high of 107, while Flagstaff, Arizona, set its third consecutive daily record at 90 degrees, and Tampa and Orlando, Florida set daily records at 96 and 97 degrees, respectively.

Phoenix extended its streak of 110-plus-degree days to 21, breaking yet another daily temperature record at 115 degrees, while Flagstaff, Arizona, set a daily record (90 degrees).

Phoenix broke its latest in a string of daily temperature records amid a historic heat wave in the Southwest, with the temperature at Phoenix’s Sky Harbor Airport reaching 119 degrees, the hottest day since 2017 and the city’s fourth hottest day on record—Flagstaff, Arizona, also set a daily record at 92 degrees, as did El Paso, Texas (111), Tucson, Arizona (112) and Baton Rouge, Louisiana (98).

Phoenix set a record for most days in a row with highs of 110 degrees or higher, reaching the mark for the 19th consecutive day, with temperatures hitting 118 degrees—a daily record—while Death Valley broke its daily record at a staggering 128 degrees, Tucson, Arizona, broke its daily record at 112, Las Vegas set a daily record (100) and Austin, Corpus Christi, El Paso, Fort Worth and San Antonio, Texas, both broke daily records at 107, 101, 109, 110 and 104 degrees, respectively.

Las Vegas broke a daily record at 96 degrees, while Flagstaff, Arizona, broke its record (94) and four Texas cities—San Antonio, Austin, El Paso and Fort Worth—broke their daily records at 104, 108, 109 and 108, respectively.

Salt Lake City surpassed its daily record high, when the temperature hit 106 degrees, while Santa Rosa, California, tied a daily record (99 degrees), Flagstaff, Arizona, broke its daily record (96 degrees), as did Corpus Christi, Texas (103 degrees), Mobile, Alabama (98), Baton Rouge, Louisiana (100), Austin, Texas (106), El Paso, Texas (105), Sacramento (109) and Reno, Nevada (108)—Carson City, Nevada, shattered its previous daily record of 99 degrees at a blistering 105.

Two major Texas cities tied their daily high temperature records, with San Antonio hitting 105 degrees and Waco reaching 104, while Fort Worth, Texas, broke its daily record at 106 and Phoenix tied its daily high at 116.

Phoenix set its latest daily high temperature record at 114 degrees, following a string of daily temperature records in the city, while Baton Rouge, Louisiana, tied its daily record at 99 degrees.

Miami broke its daily temperature record for the fourth-straight day and for the fifth time over just six days, at 96 degrees.

Tucson, Arizona, set a record daily high, with thermometers reading 110 degrees, breaking the city’s previous record by one degree.

Portland, Oregon, reached a sweltering 98 degrees, breaking the city’s daily record high by two degrees, while Vancouver, Washington, and Eugene, Oregon, also set daily highs, at 96 and 99 degrees, respectively, and El Paso, Texas, broke a daily record at a whopping 107 degrees.

Tampa set a daily record high again with thermometers reading 97 degrees—July 4 was the planet’s hottest day in nearly 125,000 years, at 62.92 degrees, according to the University of Maine Climate Change Institute.

Tampa broke its daily record (99 degrees), while Stockton, California, broke its record by one degree (109) and Sacramento tied its record (109).

Multiple cities across the country tied their daily record highs, including Tampa (96 degrees), Corpus Christi, Texas (98), and Billings, Montana (99).

Miami set its second-consecutive daily temperature record at 95 degrees, while Fort Worth, Texas, narrowly hit a record daily high at 103 degrees and New Orleans broke another daily record at 100 degrees—marking the first time the temperature has reached triple-digits at the city’s airport in seven years.

Roswell, New Mexico, set another daily high at 112 degrees, the city’s second hottest day on record, while Miami broke another daily record with a temperature of 95 degrees.

As the heat wave stretched east, New Orleans set a new daily record at 98 degrees, beating its former high of 97 set last year.

Roswell, New Mexico tied its daily heat record with a high of 110 degrees set in 1990, while San Antonio for the second straight day tied its daily record (102).

San Antonio tied its daily heat record at 102 degrees, while Laredo set another daily record (109).

Corpus Christi, McAllen and Laredo continued to break record daily high temperature records (103, 105 and 114 degrees, respectively).

The Florida Keys tied a daily high temperature record at 94 degrees, while St. Paul, Minnesota, broke a daily record (91), Corpus Christi, Texas, broke a daily record (100) and Houston tied its daily record (99).

Laredo and McAllen broke daily records again, at 114 and 106 degrees, respectively, while Austin set another daily record (106) and Midland broke its daily record (109).

Records were smashed across Texas during a heat wave, with new daily highs hit in San Antonio (105 degrees) and McAllen (107), while Austin tied its prior daily record of 106 degrees, according to the National Weather Service and Laredo tied an all-time record-high temperature for the city (115)—Laredo broke another daily record on June 13 (111 degrees).

Miami broke a daily record with a temperature of 95 degrees—toppling a record that had stood for 12 years—while Fort Lauderdale broke a daily heat record (95 degrees).

Cincinnati broke a daily high record that had been set in 1951 (93 degrees).

Hartford also saw a daily record (94 degrees), beating a record set in 1961 by 3 degrees and Philadelphia narrowly beat a 23-year record (95 degrees), while temperature records also fell in the Midwest, including in St. Louis (93 degrees) and Detroit (90 degrees).