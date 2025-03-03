Bloomberg is reporting that the SEC is offering some employees $50,000 to resign or retire — within a month.

According to an email sent to staff on Friday by the agency’s COO, Ken Johnson (and reviewed by Bloomberg), the incentive is part of a voluntary separation or early retirement program.

Eligible employees have until March 21 to apply and need to leave by April 4.

In order to qualify, employees must have been on payroll before Jan. 24 and voluntarily resign, immediately retire, or transfer to another agency. The email notes that the $50,000 must be paid back in full if an employee accepts the buyout but then returns to the SEC within five years.

The SEC mandated that all staff return to the office five days a week starting April 14.

The Education Department also offered some of its staff a buyout of $25,000 to resign or retire last week. That email, also sent on Friday, reportedly had a deadline of Monday at 11:59 p.m. to accept the offer, with a final work day of March 31.

