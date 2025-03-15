Authorities on Thursday captured and killed a second coyote responsible for at least five attacks on humans in Bellevue.

Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife officials believe two coyotes were involved with the attacks reported in Bellevue’s Factoria and Norwood Village neighborhoods from March 6 to 11, according to a news release.

Officials found the two coyotes on Tuesday but could only “lethally remove” one, while the other escaped, according to the department.

“A second coyote was lethally removed from the south Bellevue area on the night of Thursday, March 13,” an updated news release states.

The coyotes’ eight-day reign of terror in Bellevue included biting a child’s hand in Factoria on Tuesday evening. The child was taken to the hospital and treated for minor injuries.

The animals reportedly attacked several school-aged children and two adults throughout the week.

Coyotes, also called prairie wolves, are commonly found throughout Washington. If spotted, officials recommend keeping cats inside, dogs leashed and small children accounted for. They also urge to forgo early morning and late night strolls with pets in areas where coyotes have been seen.

More information on coyotes can be found at wdfw.wa.gov/species-habitats/species/canis-latrans#conflict.