We’re excited to invite all Xbox Insiders on Xbox Series S|X consoles to join the Second Wave Preview, a captivating blend of MOBA-style strategy and pulse-pounding FPS/TPS action starting today! Join now to secure your spot for the preview!

About the Game:

Welcome to the world of Second Wave, where the battle for supremacy is about to begin! Get ready to dive headfirst into an exhilarating gaming experience unlike any other.

Second Wave is a captivating blend of MOBA-style strategy and pulse-pounding FPS/TPS action, and it’s absolutely free to play!

You and your team will engage in intense battles with a variety of game modes, including Domination, Three-Way, and Stonegrab, where you capture or defend arcane stones, and you’ll do so with a cast of unique and charming characters, each with their own incredible abilities and fascinating stories waiting to be discovered.

Whether you’re a fan of the tough-as-nails tank, the fearless warrior, the cunning ranged dealer, the mystical mage, the stealthy assassin, or the ever-reliable support, we have the perfect character to suit your style.

Do you prefer the intense precision of first-person combat or the tactical advantage of third-person view? The choice is yours, and it can make all the difference in your quest for victory.

Get ready for fast-paced, stylish action like you’ve never seen before. Battles will be fierce, strategies will be cunning, and the thrill of victory will be oh-so-sweet.

Second Wave is still under development and this beta is a part of the development process. Due to this, your experience might be affected. Please remember that this beta does not represent the final game. The game can be unstable at times, or even crash, due to us testing our infrastructure’s capabilities. You might also experience slow matchmaking times or disconnects. As this only represents a part of the game, your progression will not be saved and transferred to the released product.

Join the Challengers Games Discord to stay up-to-date with everything regarding Second Wave

https://discord.gg/ZqsUCsB7y3

How to Participate:

Sign-in on your Xbox Series S|X console and launch the Xbox Insider Hub app (or install the Xbox Insider Hub from the Store first if necessary). Navigate to Previews > Second Wave Preview Select Join Wait for the registration to complete and you should be directed to the Store page to install the Preview

Playtest Times:

Start: October 5th, 5:00 PM PT (12:00 AM GMT)

End: October 15th, 5:00 PM PT (12:00 AM GMT)

Note: Due to a last minute issue, the playtest start time has been delayed. Users can still join the flight and install the title but it will need to take an update before the playtest begins.

How to Provide Feedback:

If you experience any issues while playing the Second Wave Preview, don’t forget to use “Report a problem” so we can investigate:

Hold down the home button on your Xbox controller.

Select Report a problem .

. Select the Games category and Second Wave Preview subcategory.

category and subcategory. Fill out the form with the appropriate details to help our investigation.

Other resources:

For more information: follow us on Twitter at @XboxInsider and this blog for release notes, announcements and more. And feel free to interact with the community on the Xbox Insider SubReddit.