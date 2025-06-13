Canada is currently weathering its second‑worst wildfire season on record, with a staggering 3.7 million hectares already charred, six times the size of Prince Edward Island. The only more devastating season began in 2023.

Public Safety Canada officials delivered a sobering briefing in Ottawa, warning that a hot, dry summer is expected, especially in southern British Columbia in July, which will maintain dangerously elevated fire risks throughout western and northern provinces.

A burning beginning

Satellite data confirms Canada’s wildfire season launched with four times the usual early‑June hot‑spot activity, unmatched since 2013, aside from 2023. Nearly 200 active fires rage across the nation, devouring roughly 19,900 km² (7.7 million acres) in just the past week.

Climate change

Climate change is central to this escalation. Warmer springs and lower precipitation have dried out forests, making human‑caused sparks more likely to ignite massive infernos. “Climate change is creating the conditions that make it more likely that human‑caused fires… spread quickly,” said researchers.

Live Events

In northern Manitoba, the Mathias Colomb Cree Nation at Pukatawagan was forced out as fires closed in. Over 30,000 evacuees now wait in shelters. Some were moved to Niagara Falls hotels, juggling fear and frustration.

“It was chaotic… we waited so long for help,” recalls resident Vanessa Hart.

“Planes and helicopters were grounded… communication broke down.” Sandy Lake First Nation in northwestern Ontario faced similar turmoil. A local construction crew escaped by huddling inside a shipping container as flames bore down, harrowing examples of how quickly safety can disappear.

Smoke across borders

The wildfire smoke has traveled far beyond Canada’s borders. The American Midwest is under “very unhealthy” air alerts, with 27,000+ Canadians. In Europe, mesmerizing red sunsets across Paris and London belie hazardous airborne conditions .

Government response and preparedness

The federal government has deployed 225 firefighters, including 500 specialists from the US and Australia, with calls for more from Costa Rica, and launched the Kananaskis Wildfire Charter ahead of the G7 summit. This charter aims to forge international cooperation in wildfire response, equipment compatibility, and satellite-based fire tracking .

Still, Indigenous leaders emphasize infrastructure and communication weaknesses: evacuation planning must reflect community realities, not assume one-size-fits-all solutions .

What next?

Environment and Climate Change Canada forecasts above‑normal temperatures through August, particularly in the east, which may offer relief. But for the Prairies, BC, Yukon, and Northwest Territories, wildfire danger will remain alarmingly high.

Michael Norton of Natural Resources Canada warns, “This had been driven by higher‑than‑average temperatures… on top of already dry conditions,” and cautions that the worst may still be to come.

For the Public

