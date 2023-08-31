A “secret’ footage depicting a “UFO” flying over a lake in Antarctica has gathered a lot of attention amid ongoing debate about the existence of “aliens”.

UFO enthusiasts are adamant about finding out if such a thing as an alien exists while their quest for answers is grappled with one too many baseless claims and rumors on social media. Supposed aerial phenomena are occurring everywhere in the world, including Antarctica if the video on TikTok is authentic, which users argue it isn’t.

Image from Getty

The footage of the alleged UFO spotted in Antarctica has existed for a long time on TikTok and it seems like people have taken interest in it once again.

The unverified short clip is simply captioned “UFO in Antarctica” and it depicts a disc-shaped object flying right above the surface of the water.

Unlike most unidentified objects in the air, the supposed UFO in the icy region isn’t emitting any light, except a trail of smoke behind it.

The source of the video isn’t known and such a sighting on the other end of the world was never reported. For all we know, the TikTok could be an edited video created for clicks, but that alone isn’t enough to convince believers that it isn’t real.

TikTok users debate the authenticity of the video

The questionable video has prompted questions about its authenticity as TikTok users are divided by contradicting opinions.

Some argue the footage is nothing but well-made CGI, but others think they’ve spotted a “real” UFO over Antarctica.

“Okay. This is 100 percent true. What can look like that if not a UFO?” asked one.

Another argued: “It’s just once on water people.”

“They really do think the ETs are coming from under the ocean. If they were coming in through our atmosphere they’d have no issue,” said one.

“This is real why is there no investigation?” asked another.

Rumors about ‘aliens’ are all over social media

As if unproven claims by witnesses about possible life beyond Earth at the 2023 UFO press conference weren’t scary enough, the occurrence of the rare Super Blue Moon is being backed by bizarre theories about aliens.

