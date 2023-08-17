For blue bubble texters only!

More than 120 million people in the United States are texting on iPhones, according to Statista.

But after 16 years of updates many users are still unaware of all the shortcuts and possibilities their phones offer.

iPhone users are constantly shocked to learn new tricks to help them navigate their smartphones and make their lives a little bit easier.

These two spacebar hacks will help users type faster and more efficiently to better communicate with their pals.

To fix typos faster, users can transform the spacebar into a mouse that smoothly moves the cursor through text, allowing people to quickly access a mistake and correct their error.

In order to get a message out as rapidly but grammatically correct as possible, users can program their keyboard to enter a period by double-tapping the bar.







How to turn a spacebar into a mouse

Hold your finger down on the spacebar until you feel a vibration.

When you feel a vibration, keep your finger on the screen.

You can then move the cursor throughout the message to bring it to any letter or symbol and begin typing again from there.







How to automate a period at the end of a sentence

Go into your Settings and click on General to select Keyboard.

Then you can scroll down the six toggles for texting options and select ‘.’ Shortcut.

Click on the option to turn the toggle green and go into a text or note and test the hack.

Tech fans and experts often share their iPhone tips and tricks online to help users better utilize their smartphones.

TikTok creator @letsdodiz went viral when he shared five clever iPhone hacks that every Apple fan should know.

In his video, he taught viewers how to hide alerts, pin chats, pull up common domain name finishers, swipe away incorrect details from calendar plans and use their phones as a measuring tape.