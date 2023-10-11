



Sedulo Group has announced the appointment of Katelyn Dutton from KPMG as audit director in Liverpool.

The appointment cements Sedulo within the business advisory mid-tier division, following a recruitment drive which continues to add expertise in response to an ever-expanding nationwide client base.

Sedulo Group, one of the fastest growing business advisory firms in the UK, is currently on course to record a consecutive year of 25% growth.

The firm said Dutton adds more than 10 years of experience working in audit and assurance to the Liverpool site for Sedulo, with the last six of those years spent at KPMG managing a diverse client portfolio, including FTSE and AIM listed clients, developing a wealth of knowledge in audit, accountancy and tax-related issues.

This director-level appointment to the nationwide Sedulo Group audit team brings further support to Diccon Thornely, who joined as national head of Audit from Grant Thornton at the start of the year.

It said this reflects the continued focus on quality with more major audit recruits across the UK in the pipeline.

Dutton said: “More than ever, businesses need an efficient and robust audit to provide independent challenge and expertise to support economic growth and decision-making.The industry knowledge and client relationship experience I’ve built in my career so far pairs perfectly with Sedulo’s growing reputation as a real market alternative for businesses looking just outside of the top 10 for their audit.

“Because of this, I can’t wait to get to know the Liverpool client base beyond just the numbers and make a positive impact.”

Paul Cheetham-Karcz, CEO of Sedulo Group, added: “Since opening our London office in 2018, we understood our growing client base needed both the local relationships they can only get from having advisors in their home city, and a pool of national expertise those advisors could draw from to add even more value to the service they receive.

“The arrivals of Katelyn and Diccon this year is our ‘National expertise, local relationships’ strategy in action, so it’s really exciting to see the operational impact that providing Liverpool businesses with more value from their auditor will have.”