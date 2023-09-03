The Tesla Cybertruck is closer and closer to market launch, as the manufacturer is moving to the last stages of testing.

This weekend a Tesla Cybertruck test vehicle was spotted towing a large trailer on public roads, most likely to empirically check the pickup’s capabilities.

We don’t know whether the trailer was empty or full, but the Cybertruck does not seem to have any problem keeping up with normal traffic.

Posts with videos and photos of the Tesla Cybertruck towing a trailer were shared by omg_Tesla/Rivian (@omg_tesla / X), which explains: “Funny story, first I saw a Cybertruck on a tow truck then I decided to wait in this parking lot to see if it would come the direction that I went and right when I was about to go back I saw the Cybertruck towing a trailer and I said whattt no way!!! Alright I guess I’m following it! First I saw this …. Then I saw this. “

From behind:

Some of the first videos were captured using Rivian Drive Cam on the Rivian R1T which is quite a coincidence in itself:

The Tesla Cybertruck is expected to offer very good towing capabilities. The manufacturer did not reveal the final production specs yet, saying only that the towing capability will exceed 14,000 pounds.

That’s more than in the case of the Ford F-150 Lightning (up to 10,000 pounds) and Rivian R1T (11,000 pounds).

In terms of payload capacity, it’s up to 3,500 pounds. The company’s website reiterates also the initial performance numbers, including up to 500 miles of range and 0-60 miles per hour acceleration in as little as 2.9 seconds.

However, it’s worth noting that the exact numbers depend on the particular version. The manufacturer just hints at the top numbers from each category.

Limited production and first customer deliveries are expected later this year. In 2024, the Tesla Cybertruck might be in high-volume production.