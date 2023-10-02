Electric cars, especially those with a decent amount of power, are well known for their ability to shove your head onto the headrest when pressing confidently on the go pedal. But, as always, not all cars are created equal, both in terms of performance and price.

Case in point, the video embedded above, published by UK-based AutoTrader, organized a good old drag race between three of the most powerful, fast, and expensive EVs on the market today (Lucid Air excluded).

First up, the internet-famous Tesla Model S Plaid with the optional Track Pack installed. Rocking a tri-motor setup with 1,020 horsepower and torque vectoring, the American-made zero-emissions sedan can accelerate from 0 to 60 miles per hour in 1.99 seconds, according to Tesla.

Furthermore, because it has the Track Pack fitted, it comes with an updated firmware tuned for peak performance, forged wheels, carbon rotors all around, as well as six-piston front calipers and four-piston rear calipers. The 200 mph top speed is also unlocked thanks to the aforementioned. optional package. All of this costs $109,990 ($89,990 for the Model S Plaid and $20,000 for the full Track Package).

Next up is the Porsche Taycan Turbo S Sport Turismo, which isn’t available in the United States, but we Americans can get the same powertrain on the regular Taycan body.

The German sports EV comes with a dual-motor setup that’s good for 761 hp with the Overboost function enabled, which allows it to sprint from 0 to 62 mph in 2.9 seconds, so almost a second slower than the Tesla. It also starts from about $210,000 (€198,692) in Germany (VAT included), making it twice as expensive as the Model S Plaid without the Track Pack.

Last but not least is the Audi RS e-Tron GT, which is related to the Taycan but sports a slightly less powerful dual-motor powertrain that makes 637 hp with Boost mode enabled, allowing it to sprint to 60 mph in 3.1 seconds. The top speed is rated at 155 mph, and the $147,100 starting price is a bit closer to that of the Tesla, although it’s still more expensive.

So, do you think that all that extra money can make the Porsche and the Audi beat the Tesla? Go ahead and watch the video embedded at the top of this page to find out. Then, head over to the comments section to give us your thoughts on the race – there’s also a braking test in the video.