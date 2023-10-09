The phases of an annular solar eclipse, which will be visible from eight U.S. states on October 14, … [+] 2023. getty

The Night Sky This Week: October 9-15, 2023

This week is all about the annular solar eclipse—better known as the “ring of fire”—which will be seen by those within a narrow 125 miles wide path through eight states in the U.S. Southwest. However, almost everyone else in North America—as well as both Central and South America—will see an impressive partial solar eclipse. Make plans and attend an observing event (though do book ahead).

Here’s the best places to see the eclipse—and here’s what else is going on in the night sky this week:

Monday, October 9: Draconid Meteor Shower, Venus And Regulus

If your appetite for seeing “shooting stars” was whetted back in August during the peak of the Perseids meteor shower, get outside in the evening hours tonight to see the Draconids. Thankfully, the moon will be just 24%-lit, making conditions perfect—clear skies allowing—to see a handful of “shooting stars” per hour.

However, perhaps it’s best to look for Draconids while you gaze at the far more reliable sight of Venus and Regulus. Look east after 4:00 a.m. EDT and you’ll see the super-bright planet Venus just 2º from Regulus, the brightest star in the constellation Leo and the one of brightest in the night sky. It’s just 77 light-years from the solar system.

Tuesday, October 10: The Crescent Moon, Venus And Regulus

A 17%-lit crescent moon this morning will align with both Venus and Regulus, which will make a lovely sight best seen by naked eyes. Look east at 4:00 a.m. EDT to see them rise together.

Saturday, October 14: A ‘Ring Of Fire’ Solar Eclipse

September’s New Moon does something special today when it fits perfectly in front of the sun to cause a solar eclipse. Since it’s a little farther from Earth than on average on its elliptical path it cover only 91% of the sun’s center to create a “ring of fire.”

However, that weird sight will only be visible from a 125 miles wide path through nine U.S. states in the Southwest. Everywhere else in the Americas, save for Alaska and the southern tips of Argentina and Chile, will see a partial solar eclipse. Solar eclipse glasses will be necessary for everyone everywhere.

Eclipse Tip Of The Month: Why There’s Not A Solar Eclipse Every Month

Every 173 days, for between 31 and 37 days, the Moon is lined-up perfectly to intersect the ecliptic—the apparent path of the Sun through our daytime sky. During this eclipse season a New Moon at perigee (closest to Earth on its elliptical orbit) can block out 100% of the Sun’s disk and cause a total solar eclipse.

However, if the New Moon is at apogee (farthest from the Earth) and thus smaller in the sky it black only the central part of the sun’s disk in an annular (ring) solar eclipse. That’s what happens on October, 14, 2023 during which the moon will cover just over 90% of the Sun’s disk—though only seen from a path from Oregon through Texas. Everywhere else in North America will see a partial solar eclipse.

Times and dates given apply to mid-northern latitudes. For the most accurate location-specific information consult online planetariums like Stellarium and The Sky Live. Check planet-rise/planet-set, sunrise/sunset and moonrise/moonset times for where you are.

Wishing you clear skies and wide eyes.