Cannon said in a November interview ahead of the 2023 Soul Train Awards that “Saint Nick will be in every chimney I could possibly be in.”

Sometimes clad in a Santa suit, Cannon posed with many of his offspring during the holidays (with some more than others.)

Bre Tiesi and Legendary Love were frequently featured on Cannon’s page

Cannon spent Christmas with Bre Tiesi and their son Legendary Love, born in June 2022, while donning a Santa outfit. The trio posted photos in matching flannel pajamas on Christmas.

Tiesi showed up multiple times on Cannon’s Instagram this season — including for a trip to Universal Studios — leaving fans to speculate that she was the “favorite” among all his baby mothers .

Tiesi, a real estate agent and reality star on “Selling Sunset,” also gifted Cannon a “Cannonopoly” board game — based on the popular Monopoly game — that featured all 12 of his kids.

Tiesi showed off the board game on her Instagram story on Sunday.

Brittany Bell and her kids also got to spend lots of time with Cannon

Cannon also took family photos with model Brittany Bell and their three children, Golden Sagon, Powerful Queen, and Rise Messiah.

A post with the simple caption “Merry Christmas” shows the five all wearing matching green pajamas . Earlier in December, Cannon also posted a photo shoot with the family sporting all-gold outfits .

Cannon was also present for Powerful Queen’s Barbie-themed birthday party in mid-December . The daughter was born in December of 2020.

Twins Zillion and Zion got to meet the Grinch

Cannon posted a video of twins Zillion and Zion hanging out with their dad and meeting a person dressed up in a Grinch costume. Per the Instagram caption, the kids “rolled up on the Grinch with no fear.”

He also shared a family photo with the twins, along with his daughter Beautiful Zeppelin, and their mother, DJ and radio personality Abby De La Rosa.

“The best gifts around any Christmas tree is the presence of family; Merry Christmas from my family to yours” De La Rosa wrote in a joint Instagram post set to Brandy’s “Deck the Halls.”

Cannon paid tribute to his late son by spreading some holiday cheer at a Children’s hospital

Cannon’s son Zen, who he shares with model Alyssa Scott, died at 5 months old from brain cancer on December 5, 2021. His death inspired Cannon to start a foundation dedicated to pediatric healthcare.

A few days before Christmas, Cannon posted a video from the Children’s Hospital of Orange County, where he is seen passing out presents to cancer patients while dressed as Santa.

“Zens’s Light shining bright for the holidays!” he wrote in his Instagram caption.

Cannon also celebrated the holidays with Scott and their second child Halo Marie, sharing photos from her first birthday party, themed a “Winter One-derland.” The party featured fake snow and Halo running around while wearing a cute light pink onesie.

Onyx Ice’s mom did not pose for the camera

Cannon shared a quick post of him dressed up as Santa for his daughter, Onyx Ice, but the mother model LaNisha Cole was not present for the photo.

“Merry Christmas from Onyx Ice and I,” the caption read.

Cannon previously revealed last year that Onyx was probably the kid he spends the most time with, saying that Cole and him get an equal amount of time with the 1-year-old.

Who didn’t show up on Cannon’s Instagram?

It’s unclear if Monroe and Moroccan, Cannon’s two children with singer Mariah Carey, spent time with Cannon around Christmas, but they spent the holidays with their mom, per Instagram photos. They even accompanied Carey on a trip to the White House to meet with President Joe Biden .