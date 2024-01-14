Key events 1h ago Novak Djokovic beats Dino Prizmic 6-1, 6-7, 6-3, 6-4

Seidel* 0-6, 0-5 Sabalenka (*indicates next server) From the depths, two super points for Seidel to take Sabalenka to 15-30 on her serve, including a beauty of a cross court backhand. Sabalenka powers through, inevitably, but Seidel finding something from the depths.

Seidel 0-6, 0-4 Sabalenka* (*indicates next server) Seidel bounces the ball repeatedly on her raquet, but she’s getting fewer and fewer first serves in as the game runs inexorably away. With three break points for Sabalenka, she wipes away a few tears. Gets warm applause from the crowd – I don’t know if that helps.

Seidel* 0-6, 0-3 Sabalenka (*indicates next server) Seidel holds a long rally, but a prowling Sabalenka is relentless and goes to 15-15 with a volley on the sprint, and quickly eats up the rest of the game.

Seidel 0-6, 0-2 Sabalenka* (*indicates next server) A mistake by Sabalenka gives Seidel, in white tennis on the rec top and skirt, the first point on her serve. Seidel winning just 21 percent of points on her first serve, and loses the game with a double fault. Poor kid. Updated at 08.13 EST

Seidel* 0-6, 0-1 Sabalenka (*indicates next server) Sabalenka flays the ball into the corners, into the T of the tramlines, 40-15 up, but Seidel stays in the game for a minute with a cracker of a cross-court zinger, then a back hand for deuce. But Sabalenka prevails. New balls. Updated at 08.13 EST

Seidel 0-6 Sabalenka* (*indicates next server) Seidel looking somewhat overwhelmed here – certainly a more typical 18-year old qualifier than Prizmic. Sabalenka pounces on a second serve for 0-30, Seidel pulls back to 30-30 and then deuce when Sabalenka powers a shot into – almost through- the net. Seidel tosses the ball high, but Sabalenka wins with a volley for the set in just 22 minutes.

Seidel* 0-5 Sabalenka (*indicates next server) Won at speed, with an ace.

Seidel 0-4 Sabalenka* (*indicates next server) Another break, collected with a passing shot, unbalanced, on the run. Updated at 07.58 EST

Seidel* 0-3 Sabalenka (*indicates next server) The queen of the big hitters is quickly 3-0 up, though Seidel hits with considerable ooomf and power, more than you’d expect from her red-headed porcelain doll exterior. Updated at 07.57 EST

On the Rod Laver arena, Sabalenka, in pillar box red from her shoes to her dress, has begun her title defence by winning the first two games of the match.

Time for a quick coffee, I’ll be back shortly to watch the reigning champion and number two seed Aryna Sabalenka take on Ella Seidel.

Djokovic speaks on Prizmic: “An amazing player, so mature for his age, handles himself on the court incredibly well. His moment, could easily have been his match as well. He showed great mentality and resilience, made me run for my money tonight. I have many praises, compliments for him. “I love the way he’s using every inch of the court, comfortable coming in, defending incredibly well. Amazing performance for someone who is 18 years old and never has experience of the big stage and I certainly want to be in his corner so hopefully he will invite me . We are going to see a lot of him in the future.”

Djokovic* 6-2, 6-7 (5), 6-3, 5-4 Prizmic (*indicates next server) Prizmic hits long, then can’t manage a Djokovic drop shot. Both players have run more than four a half thousand metres today. But Prizmic pulls back to deuce and then despite being sent this way and that somehow meets a feathered volley – though sends it wide. Prizmic saves a fourth match point, then holds his serve against all odds when Djokovic nets. We go on.

Djokovic 6-2, 6-7 (5), 6-3, 5-3 Prizmic* (*indicates next server) Bang, bang, bang – game to love. Prizmic now serving to save the match.

Djokovic* 6-2, 6-7 (5), 6-3, 4-3 Prizmic (*indicates next server) Excellent skills by the ball boy who collects a deflected serve. Even more excellent skills by Prizmic. “Let’s go Dino, Let’s go” chant the crowd at 40-15. And he does. Three back to back games.

Djokovic 6-2, 6-7 (5), 6-3, 4-2 Prizmic* (*indicates next server) Prizmic hasn’t given up, and suddenly has two break points on the Djokovic serve, sending him this way and that in a double-figure rally until Djokovic misses. Wins the game, and breaks, with a lucky net cord. He puts his hand up in apology, but starts to reel the set back… Cheers ! To paraphrase Sherlock Holmes, this appears to be a *three* shirt problem for Novak to solve. 😂👍 — VoiceOfTheMysterons (@Mysteron_Voice) January 14, 2024 Updated at 06.54 EST

Djokovic* 6-2, 6-7 (5), 6-3, 4-1 Prizmic (*indicates next server) Hymns of exaltation for Prizmic from the commentators, even as he slips away in this final set. A double fault takes him to 30-30, a pin-point cross-court return in the corner gives Djokovic a break point. But Prizmic isn’t done yet and pulls out an ace for a deuce, and a forehand winner means he holds his serve.

Djokovic 6-2, 6-7 (5), 6-3, 4-0 Prizmic* (*indicates next server) Djokovic misses a forehand volley, but otherwise motors to a win to 15, sealing things with a booming serve. A eighth game in a row for Djokovic.

Djokovic* 6-2, 6-7 (5), 6-3, 3-0 Prizmic (*indicates next server) Djokovic starting to motor, as Prizmic somehow sprints to pick up a drop shot but Djokovic flays past him. Prizmic pulls back with a backhand winner, but nets at 15-40, and again, and suddenly this set and match is running away from him.

Djokovic 6-2, 6-7 (5), 6-3, 2-0 Prizmic* (*indicates next server) Djokovic sniffs regally, as Prizmic slips to 30-0 down. 40-0 with a Djokovic passing shot, and, with an imperceptible drop of the shoulders, Prizmic just starts to look slightly beaten. Djokovic clinches the game to go 2-0 up in the fourth.

Djokovic* 6-2, 6-7 (5), 6-3, 1-0 Prizmic (*indicates next server) A short breather as Prizmic takes a toilet break but we’re back. Djokovic now mismatched in pale blue shirt and royal blue shorts; Prizmic in a fresher version of the original. A whipping forehand takes Prizmic to 40-30, and earns applause from Djokovic. But Djokovic comes back to deuce and then Prizmic nets a tricky volley to give Djokovic break point, which he pockets after another epic rally and unreal returns from Prizmic.

Djokovic 6-2, 6-7 (5), 6-3 Prizmic* (*indicates next server) We see, for the first time in the long time, a Djokovic smile. But he loses the first point of his serve as he nets a backhand. Then hits wide with a forehand. But he wants this and is relentless and clinches the set when Prizmic miscues. Djokovic shakes and shakes his fist after clinching a 71-minute third set. Updated at 06.20 EST

Djokovic* 6-2, 6-7 (5), 5-3 Prizmic (*indicates next server) At 30-0 up, Prizmic floats his forehand into the net, then misses his first serve. He is, incidentally, wearing a 21st century version of Dunlop green flash. Suddenly Djokovic is 40-30 up and has a break point. After a high-class rally, he wins it after Prizmic hits the net. Hello David Hardisty! “This just shows how amazing winning 24 Grand Slams is because that is turning up rain or shine, in better or worse physical shape, 24 x 7 = 168 times and beating the person on the other side of the net.” So true!

Djokovic 6-2, 6-7 (5), 4-3 Prizmic* (*indicates next server) Djokovic is complaining about the change in the rules at the Australian Open which lets spectators move around after each game. He immediately goes 30-0 down on his serve, Ivanisevic chews his nails and Marco Panichi, Djokovic’s fitness trainer, releases a European shrug. Two more break points for Prizmic, who tucks his chain in his t-shirt and quietly exhorts himself. Djokovic pulls back with a overhead smash, then an ace. Holds the set, but tough work.

Djokovic* 6-2, 6-7 (5), 3-3 Prizmic (*indicates next server) At the start of this game, 36 unforced errors for a rattled Djokovic, 14 already in this set. Prizmic goes 40-15 down on his serve but saves one break point with an unbelievable down the line shot. And a sensational whippy forehand to bring up deuce. Djokovic isn’t letting this go though and Prizmic hits wide and that’s the break for Djokovic.

Djokovic 6-2, 6-7 (5), 2-3 Prizmic* (*indicates next server) Come on! Djokovic huffing and puffing. I’m sure this is irrelevant, it must be irrelevant, but the last time he lost in the first round of a major was 2006. Three deuces on the Djokovic serve… then a fourth after Djokovic hits just wide. A fifth with a Prizmic laser forehand. A sixth after Djokovic can’t follow up an ace and hits long. Then Djokovic can’t deal with a pin-point Prizmic return who has a second break point… but he misses and we return for a seventh deuce. Djokovic hits long and then nets! Prizmic has the break! He conducts the delighted crowd as a furious Djokovic sits down and throws his towel on the floor.

Back to the Rod Laver arena…. where I just hear the commentator say that Prizmic has won 21 of the 33 rallies over nine. We’re in the third set, where it is one break each, Prizmic levelling after going 2-0 down.

A quick round-up from elsewhere: Eighth seed Maria Sakkari, who lost in the first round of the last three grand slams, beat Japan’s Nao Hibino in just over an hour, 6-4, 6-1. Fourth seed Jannick Sinner, one of the chasing pack, beat Botic van de Zandschulp in straight sets 6-4 7-5 6-3. Matteo Berrettini’s tournament is over already, having to withdraw from his first-round match because of a foot injury. Seventh seed Stefanos Tsitsipas will instead play Belgian Zizou Bergs. And smiling fifth seed Andrey Rublev survived both a barracking crowd and a rousing comeback from Thiago Seyboth Wild to clinch a fifth set tie-break and the match: 7-5 6-4 3-6 4-6 7-6 (10-6). Maria Sakkari advances to the second round of the Australian Open. Photograph: Lukas Coch/EPA Updated at 06.08 EST

Tumaini Carayol Former teenage prodigy Amanda Anisimova, who reached the semi-finals of the 2019 French Open aged 17, took a break from tennis in April last year in order to address her ailing mental health. Nine months later, Anisimova returned to grand slam competition with a win, defeating 13th seed Liudmila Samsonova 6-3 6-4. Here she is after her big win: Q. Do you have a new outlook on your tennis after having a break last year? AMANDA ANISIMOVA: “In some ways I do. But the most important thing is that I feel a lot more refreshed. I’m enjoying practicing. I’m enjoying every second that I’m out there. Even when I was down today, I was still just enjoying the challenge. Yeah, I’m just happy with how I feel coming back. I feel like I was very burned out while I was playing, and that really wasn’t a nice feeling. Being able to just reset is really nice.”

Briefly leaving this game, with Djokovic 40- 30 up on serve in the first game of the third set. Updated at 05.12 EST

Djokovic 6-2, 6-7 (5) Prizmic – 18-year-old wins the second set WOW! Prizmic nets the first serve of his final set point but makes the second and, after an epic, tension-building, rally Djokovic misses! And an 18 year old draws level with the world No. 1! Djokovic has won his last 16 first-round matches at Australian Open and dropped only one set in the process (v Jan Lennard Struff, 2020). He has just dropped his second. Dino Prizmic celebrates drawing level with Novak Djokovic. Photograph: William West/AFP/Getty Images Updated at 05.23 EST

Djokovic 6-2, 6-6 Prizmic Prizmic takes the first point but can’t do anything with Djokovic’s big second serve. Prizmi goes two-one up winning a fizzing rally, Djokovic draws level. Prizmic goes 3-2 up but then 4-2 after a lucky net cord, and 5-2 after Djokovic nets his backhand. 6-2 as Djokovic goes long…. Djokovic saves the first of four set points, and a second…and a third…. Updated at 05.17 EST

Djokovic 6-2, 6-6 Prizmic* (* denotes server) Ace, a love hold, and we have a tie-break!

Djokovic 6-2, 5-6 Prizmic* (* denotes server) The second set will go to at least a tie-break as Prizmic holds to love! Updated at 04.55 EST

Djokovic 6-2, 5-5 Prizmic* (* denotes server) “Prizmic is going for the lines, playing carefree tennis” says Pat Cash. Carefree is the word. Carefree cock of the walk, 18-year old exuberance. But he can’t take the set. Djokovic wants this game, and though he hits long at the end of a long rally at 40-15, Prizmic then nets.

Djokovic 6-2, 4-5 Prizmic* (* denotes server) Night falling in Melbourne as Djokovic hits wide on the backhand. Then an ace takes Prizmic to 40-0, before he makes and error and hits long. But Djokovic returns long and that’s the game, if he can just break Djokovic in the next, Prizmic has taken a set off the World Number one. The sun setting on day one of the Australian Open. Photograph: Edgar Su/Reuters Updated at 05.21 EST

Djokovic* 6-2, 4-4 Prizmic (* denotes server) The Djokovic machine holds to love to suitably dampen expectation.

Djokovic 6-2, 3-4 Prizmic* (* denotes server) Tenacious, free, frisky, tennis from Prizmic who seems to have endless bounce in his trainers. Wins a long cross court rally as Djokovic hits long, showing signs of irritation. Snatches things with an ace. Fabulous hold.

Djokovic* 6-2, 3-3 Prizmic (* denotes server) Djokovic hits the net with his forehand, but Prizmic does the same with his double-handed backhand. Prizmic is sweaty, Djokovic box fresh. The balls are settling into sogginess again, new ones due in three games time. Djokovic misses a forehand on game point, looks irritated, but takes the game.

Djokovic 6-2, 2-3 Prizmic* (* denotes server) A stern, elegant looking member of Djokovic’s entourage, conveys a message. Whatever it was, it works, Djokovic breaks back immediately, helped by a couple of unforced errors. Djokovic blows his nose.

Djokovic* 6-2, 1-3 Prizmic (* denotes server) Prizmic suddenly alight! A leaping overhead smash into the corner to go 15-0 up on the Djokovic serve, finished by a cross court scorcher to take the game. Wow! He raises his finger to acknowledge the crowd and clenches his fist in youthful headiness. Updated at 04.21 EST

Djokovic 6-2, 1-2 Prizmic* (* denotes server) Prizmic starts by getting the better of a long rally after a wild forehand from Djokovic. Storms the game with some powerful whipping shots, holding to love. This boy can play.

Djokovic* 6-2, 1-1 Prizmic (* denotes server) Djokovic, hewn of granite, holds his serve to 15. Prizmic, with nascent moustache, questions the smiling umpire about something, but all is resolved. Dino Prizmic remonstrates with the umpire. Photograph: Edgar Su/Reuters Updated at 04.20 EST

Djokovic 6-2, 0-1 Prizmic* (* denotes server) Important hold in the first game of the second set for Prizmic, strapped left thigh matching strapped right wrist. Enthusiastic applause from his team and the crowd as he recovers from a double fault to win with a zipping forehand.

Djokovic* 6-2 Prizmic (* denotes server) The new ball does its job immediately as Prizmic returns the first serve long. Djokovic has two set points, picks up the first and eats it with an ace. First set done and dusted in less than 45 minutes, not all one way though. Novak Djokovic wraps up the first set. Photograph: Anthony Wallace/AFP/Getty Images Updated at 04.18 EST

Djokovic 5-2 Prizmic* (* denotes server) Djokovic breaks Prizmic to love, two tight points followed a couple of pressure-honed errors by Prizmic. New balls now, and the talk around the coaches in Melbourne is that this year’s balls get very slow and soggy midway through their life on court (normally nine games, but seven for the first lot because of the warm-up). Then the new ones ping like bullets.

Djokovic* 4-2 Prizmic (* denotes server) The Djokovic machine cranks up a notch. Service game to love.

Djokovic 3-2 Prizmic* (* denotes server) Not so easy! The crowd buzz as the young pretender leads Djokovic a merry dance through this game, sending him this way and that. Service held, Prizmic calls for the physio, though not for his heavily strapped right wrist. He lies down on a towel to have his upper thighs massaged. Feels slightly intrusive to have overhead cameras watching this massage but maybe that’s just me. Dino Prizmic receives treatment during the first set. Photograph: William West/AFP/Getty Images Updated at 04.14 EST

Djokovic* 3-1 Prizmic (* denotes server) Glorious! After a long rally at 15-0, Prizmic kisses a cross-court drop shot to win the point. But Djokovic, whose blue trainers are embroidered with 24 to represent his 24 major titles – 25 would take him past Margaret Court – powers onwards.

Djokovic 2-1 Prizmic* (* denotes server) Prizmic eats a half-hearted Djokovic smash to go 15-0 up and then hits a super backhand straight down the line to outfox his opponent. A delicate flutter of a drop shop is followed up by a cross-court winning waft. At 40-0 up a double fault gives Djokovic a way back, but Prizmic holds on to take the game . Very nicely done!

Djokovic* 2-0 Prizmic (* denotes server) Prizmic, dressed very much like a young Ronaldo, shifts from foot to foot waiting to receive the Djokovic serve, but it’s a fairly easy win to fifteen for the defending champion. Updated at 03.34 EST

Djokovic 1-0 Prizmic* (* denotes server) The first match of the first night session of the Australian Open. From the crowd, Djokovic’s coach Ivanisevic watches intently. Djokovic should eat 18-year-old Prizmic alive – famous last words – but Prizmic, I am reliably told, will be a star. He came through the qualifying event dropping just one set. Prizmic loses the first two points, but holds onto two break points before hitting into the net and Djokovic breaks. But it wasn’t a breeze.

Djokovic starts his title defence – against Dino Prizmic The world’s greatest male tennis player has the ball in his hand as he and Prizmic warm up on the Rod Laver arena. Djokovic is in all royal blue, Prizmic in short shorts, white T-shirt and backwards baseball cap.

Jodie Burrage loses in the first round A bad day for the British number two Jodie Burrage, who danced through the first set against Tamara Korpatsch, but then completely lost her mojo, defeated 2-6 6-3 6-0. “A bit of a tough one today. Still pretty raw, to be honest, so still a lot of emotions there. It was just a tough end to a match really. “I found it tough to serve in that wind and just my game in general. I tried to adjust as much as possible, but yeah, when you hit a bigger ball I guess and don’t grind it out, when it gets windy, it’s not as easy to play, but that’s just what I need to learn to do. I need to learn to have a bit of a plan B because there was no plan B there today.”

Andrey Rubelev scrapes through in a five-setter In the last ten minutes, Number five seed Andrey Rubelev has just thrown himself on the ground and roared in triumph, shaking his mane of red hair, after struggling through a five-set thriller against Thiago Seyboth Wild: 7-5, 6-4, 3-6, 4-6, 7-6(6) .

The first ever Sunday start of a 15-day tournament has worked like a dream for the organisers of the Australian Open: The Sunday start has been a success for the #AusOpen, with an announced Day 1 day session attendance of 58,623, eclipsing last year’s Day 1 day session crowd figure of 49,274. — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshMedia) January 14, 2024 and on the courts, we have already had drama…