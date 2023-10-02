Selena Gomez is back on the stage, as she came out as a surprise guest with Coldplay, rocking the stage in Pasadena, California, and fans say the performance will ‘go down in history.’

The music star joined the British band to perform their 2021 hit collaboration, Let Somebody Go. The performance comes after the singer traveled to the French capital for Paris Fashion Week, but she definitely did not let the jetlag get to her as she delivered a belter of a performance to the crowd.

Photo by Terence Patrick/CBS via Getty Images

Selena Gomez joins Coldplay on stage in California with show-stopping performance

As well as the crowd at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, it seems like Selena Gomez also had an amazing time back on stage, if her Instagram story is anything to go by.

Taking to her whopping 430 million followers, the 31-year-old stunned in an all-black outfit as she took a mirror selfie to thank the band and singer H.E.R for the night.

In the caption, she penned: “Thank you @coldplay @hermusicofficial for an amazing night!”

The Single Soon singer then went on to share highlights from the show, including her emotional performance, as she joined Chris Martin on stage in the packed-out arena to perform their smash hit.

Fans have ‘no words’ for the ‘amazing’ performance

Lucky fans who were at the show took to X, formerly known as Twitter to share their experience, and they had ‘no words.’

One Coldplay fan penned: “I was there, and it was amazing to hear and see her in person for the first time, I have no words.”

“This is going down in HISTORY!” exclaimed another.

“One of the greatest to ever do it,” shared one.

Another excited fan screamed: “I LOVE THEM TOGETHER!!!”

Selena Gomez returns from eventful Paris trip

As Paris Fashion Week draws to a close, we thought we’d look back on Gomez’s very eventful trip.

From being spotted holding hands with a ‘mystery man‘ to hanging out with Noah Beck, it seemed like she had a great time.

The star was also spotted in the same place as Hailey Bieber twice, leading fans on TikTok to come up with all sorts of theories.

However, although the two were seen at the same Paris celeb restaurant at the same time, it’s now been reported by TMZ that they weren’t actually together.

A source told the publication: “Neither of them knew the other was at L’Avenue in Paris earlier this week, and no one ever made them aware of it while they were dining, either.”

The insider also said that the pair were seated on different floors, so there was no interaction between the two.