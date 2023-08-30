Selena Gomez published, then deleted an Instagram post tagging the promotional account for her TV series, “Only Murders in the Building,” amid the Hollywood actors’ strike.

On Tuesday, the actor-singer — or her team — shared a black-and-white photo of herself on the set of “Only Murders” with the caption, “Missing and wanting @onlymurdershulu,” according to screenshots shared elsewhere on social media. The image remained on Gomez’s Instagram grid for at least 15 hours and amassed more than a million likes before it was taken down.

During the SAG-AFTRA strike, which began in July, actors are not allowed to promote their films and TV shows in interviews, at red-carpet events or on social media.

Gomez’s reps did not immediately respond Wednesday to The Times’ request for comment.

This marks the first time the “Rare” artist has posted about “Only Murders in the Building” since actors went on strike. The third season of the mystery comedy, starring Gomez, Steve Martin and Martin Short, premiered earlier this month. Gomez is also credited as an executive producer on the show.

Because Gomez is also a musician and a cosmetics mogul, she has remained active on social media and continued to work throughout the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes while promoting her makeup line, Rare Beauty, and new single, “Single Soon.”

The latter has sparked plenty of conversation online since it debuted last week. Even Gomez waded into the “Single Soon” discourse over the weekend to deny rumors that the pre-breakup anthem is about her 2017 ex-boyfriend and fellow musician, Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye.

“Thank you guys for all the love on Single Soon!!!” Gomez wrote Friday on Instagram. “It’s a playful anthem about being comfortable in your own skin and loving your own company… and it’s also really fun to dance to!”