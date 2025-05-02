It’s not like we’re talking about very many people: just 89,087 in Abitibi—Baie-James—Nunavik—Eeyou, 61,962 in Kenora, 36,858 in Nunavut, 26,655 in Labrador. My Toronto riding has 121,703 people, incidentally. The population-per-riding across this vast democracy ranges from 36,858 in Nunavut to 38,583 in Prince Edward Island to 116,589 in Ontario. That’s not Elections Canada’s fault; that’s the not-very-compelling system they were given to administer. But it’s another great reason not to be too smug about our elections.