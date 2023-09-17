Semiya Payasam is a tasty, popular dessert made by simmering milk with roasted vermicelli, flavored with cardamom and garnished with ghee roasted cashews & raisins. Semiya Payasam Recipe is the easiest of all payasam / kheer and could be made in minutes with the commonly available ingredients at home. Let us learn to make Semiya Payasam is presented here with step by step pictures and video.
Semiya Payasam is commonly made on festive days like New Year, Amavasaya and on special occasions like Birthday, Anniversary and family get-together. Semiya Payasam resembles can be tasted in Falooda and Seviyan Kheer.
About Semiya Payasam
Semiya is the South Indian Name of Vermicelli which is a type of pasta originated from Italy. Semiya got popular in South India with its taste & variety of dishes that could be prepared in minutes. Payasam is kheer / pudding made by cooking rice or dal or semiya with milk, sugar & nuts. Semiya Payasam recipe is an effortless alternate to paruppu payasam, rice kheer & ada pradhaman.
Semiya Payasam is a yummy, noodle dessert that could be enjoyed either hot or cold. Semiya Payasam is my go to payasam when I prepare grand meals on special occasions & religious festivals and when I have to prepare a dessert in large quantities. Semiya Payasam is kids favorite payasam given the noodle texture & looks!
Semiya Payasam Video
Semiya Payasam Ingredients
- Semiya : I have used store bought unroasted semiya variety for this recipe. Semiya is made with maida or rava (hard wheat / semolina) as ingredients and in long & broken versions. Choose the one you prefer or the available variety.
- Milk : Use fresh full cream milk that is not skimmed or toned or processed. However if you do not have access to fresh milk, even toned milk would do.
- Sugar : I have used the regular sugar for making Semiya Payasam. You can alternate sugar with jaggery powder, jaggery syrup, cane sugar and make sure to increase the quantity accordingly.
- Garnish : I have used ghee fried cashews and raisins for garnish.
- Flavoring : Cardamom powder is the best flavoring for semiya payasam however you can use saffron too.
Semiya Payasam Recipe Step by Step
1.Heat 2 teaspoon ghee, around 15 nos cashews.
2.Fry until golden, remove to a plate and set aside.
3.Add 1 tablespoon raisins to the same pan. Fry until it bubbles up and is golden in color. Transfer to the plate and set aside.
4.Now add 1 cup vermicelli. I used unroasted variety so roasted it. If you have roasted vermicelli skip this step.
5.Roast until reddish golden. Transfer to another plate and set aside.
6.Boil 1 and 1/2 cup water until rolling boil.
7.Now add roasted vermicelli to it.
8.Give a quick mix.
9.Cook covered until 85% done it may take just 2-3 mins so keep an eye.
10.Meanwhile boil 4 cups (1 liter) milk. Use full cream milk for best taste.
11.Simmer 3-5 mins. Switch off.
12.Vermicelli is 3/4th done. Cook only 3/4 th else while cooking in milk semiya will get mushy.
13.Now add boiled milk.
14.Cook for 2 mins.
15.Add 1/2 cup sugar to it.
16.Give a quick mix.
17.Cook for few more mins until vermicelli starts to float on top and the kheer is creamy.
18.Add 1/4 teaspoon cardamom powder, fried cashews and raisins.
19.Give a quick mix and switch off. Make sure while switching off it should be slightly runny as the consistency will get thicker after sometime.
Rich creamy semiya payasam ready!
Expert Tips
- Cook semiya until 3/4 th in water then add cook in milk which gives it a rich and creamy payasam.
- Adding a pinch of salt lifts up the sweetness.
- Switch off the semiya payasam bit runny as it gets thicker with time.
- If it thickens after sometime, you can add little hot water / milk to thin the consistency.
Variations
Apart from the variation of adding custard powder to the semiya payasam, you can try the below variations as well
- Add Javvarisi / sago after soaking it for a minimum of 2 hrs along with semiya for Javvarisi Semiya Payasam
- You can also use 1/2 teaspoon saffron and 2 tablespoon condensed milk for richer taste.
- You can add nuts like almond, cashew, pista, after powdering them coarsely or cutting into small pieces.
- You can flavor with coco powder for a chocolaty Semiya Payasam
- You can crush and add saffron at the last stage and give a quick stir.
Storing & Serving Suggestions
Enjoy Semiya Payasam as a dessert after meal hot or cold as per your preference. Refrigerate for later use within next day.
FAQs
1.What is Semiya Payasam?
2.How do you make Semiya Payasam?
- Roast the semiya till it is golden brown
- Cook semiya in water until it is 3/4th cooked. Then add milk, let it boil.
- Add sugar, flavors, nuts, dry fruits based on your preference
- Enjoy Semiya Payasam when it gets to thick and creamy consistency.
3.Can I use toned milk?
Use full cream milk sourced fresh, however, if you do not have access to it you can use the regular toned milk.
4.Should I get roasted or unroasted semiya for making Semiya Payasam?
Unroasted long vermicelli is preferred for making Semiya Payasam. However, you can make with roasted & broken vermicelli / semiya as well.
5.How is Seviyan Kheer different from Semiya Payasam?
Both Seviyan Kheer and Semiya Payasam are more or less the same except that Seviyan Kheer is flavored with dry fruits and a special fine vermicelli is used for Seviyan kheer.
Recipe Card
Semiya Payasam | Vermicelli Kheer
Ingredients
- 1 cup vermicelli semiya
- 1 and 1/2 cups water
- 4 cups milk
- 1/2 cup sugar
- 1/4 teaspoon cardamom powder
- 15 nos cashews
- 1 tablespoon raisins
Nutrition Facts
Semiya Payasam | Vermicelli Kheer
Amount Per Serving (200 ml)
Calories 654
Calories from Fat 117
% Daily Value*
Fat 13g20%
Saturated Fat 7g44%
Polyunsaturated Fat 1g
Monounsaturated Fat 4g
Cholesterol 39mg13%
Sodium 270mg12%
Potassium 588mg17%
Carbohydrates 120g40%
Fiber 2g8%
Sugar 49g54%
Protein 14g28%
Vitamin A 527IU11%
Vitamin C 0.3mg0%
Calcium 419mg42%
Iron 1mg6%
* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.