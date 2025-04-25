Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., is telling senators that he plans to run for governor of Alabama, according to two sources with knowledge of the situation.

One of the sources told NBC News, “He’s been telling anyone and everyone.”

Tuberville has long been rumored to be considering a campaign for governor to succeed Gov. Kay Ivey, R-Ala., who is term-limited. Tuberville’s Senate term is slated to end in January 2027.

Asked for comment on Friday, Tuberville’s office pointed to a Thursday social media post from the senator responding to a report from the Alabama outlet Yellowhammer News that he was set to launch a campaign for governor soon.

“While I appreciate all the interest, Suzanne and I are still praying about how to best serve the people of Alabama. When I have an official announcement about my future, you’ll hear it directly from me,” Tuberville wrote on X.

Tuberville enjoyed high levels of name-recognition in Alabam even before he entered the political arena due to his stint as the head football coach at Auburn University from 1999-2008.

After defeating then-Sen. Doug Jones, D-Ala., in the 2020 election, Tuberville has established himself as a vocal ally of President Donald Trump.

During his first few weeks in the Senate, Tuberville joined a group of Republican senators in objecting to the certification of presidential election results in Arizona and Pennsylvania, two states Joe Biden won.

In 2023, he also drew national attention when he blocked hundreds of military promotions over his objection to a Pentagon policy that allowed pregnant military servicemembers time off and reimbursement for traveling across state lines to receive abortions.