WASHINGTON — The Senate confirmed Troy Meink as the 27th secretary of the Air Force on May 13 in a 74-25 vote, completing President Donald Trump’s slate of civilian military branch leaders in his second term.

Meink, who most recently served as deputy director of the National Reconnaissance Office (NRO), steps into the role at a critical juncture as both the Air Force and Space Force navigate ambitious modernization programs amid shifting global threats.

“Space is critical,” Meink told senators during his March 27 confirmation hearing before the Senate Armed Services Committee. “This is actually one of the areas that we’re most challenged, I believe, from the rapidly evolving threat from China and others, both the direct threat to our systems as well as the threat those systems pose to our operations across the department in general.”

At the NRO, Meink was responsible for the development and procurement of U.S. intelligence satellites.

As Air Force secretary, Meink will oversee an annual budget of approximately $218 billion and responsibilities spanning air dominance, nuclear deterrence and space operations.

Meink is expected to advocate for increased Space Force resources and to help shape its expanding mission set as the service approaches its sixth year of existence.

Bipartisan support despite controversies

While Meink’s confirmation enjoyed substantial bipartisan backing, his nomination was not without controversy. Some lawmakers raised concerns about alleged favoritism toward SpaceX and his relationship with Elon Musk, the aerospace company’s founder with an influential role in the Trump administration.

Despite these objections, the strong vote margin indicates broad recognition of Meink’s qualifications and experience in military space operations.

Meink faces several pressing decisions, including the politically charged issue of where to permanently locate U.S. Space Command headquarters. The command’s final basing has been subject to repeated delays and reviews across administrations.

Meink’s confirmation completes President Trump’s cabinet of service secretaries for his second term, giving the administration a full roster of civilian military leadership.

Related