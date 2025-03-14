The Senate unanimously passed a bill Friday that aims to fix language in the government funding legislation that, if left untouched, would restrict how Washington, D.C., spends local tax dollars.

The bipartisan bill, introduced by Sens. Susan Collins, R-Maine, and Chris Van Hollen, D-Md., would authorize the District of Columbia to continue spending its local funds this fiscal year. The newly passed government funding bill that avoids a shutdown includes a provision requiring the city to return to last year’s budget levels, which would lead to D.C. losing about $1 billion of its own taxes.

A spokesperson for Collins said she spoke to D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser about the fix Thursday.

Washington’s budget is typically based on its own revenue and not dictated by federal appropriations bills, raising questions about whether the language that resulted in this cut might have been an oversight.

House Republican leaders are expected to evaluate the legislation now that it has passed the Senate. The House is back in session March 24.

Before Friday’s vote, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., who was one of 10 Democrats who voted to advance the GOP-authored government funding bill, said the D.C.-focused legislation will “make sure that we take care of the residents of the District.”

“It will support law enforcement and firefighters and teachers and basic city services,” Schumer said on the Senate floor. “This legislation is very good news for the residents of the District of Columbia.”