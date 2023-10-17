Senator J.D. Vance (R-OH) slammed U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan following her ruling to implement a partial gag order on former President Donald Trump in his “election interference” case.

Vance posted on the X social media platform, formerly known as Twitter, that the decision was “disgraceful.”

Chutkan, who was appointed by Barack Obama, “literally” laughed in the face of Trump’s legal counsel before issuing the limited gag order.

“This is not about whether I like the language Mr. Trump uses,” she said. “This is about language that presents a danger to the administration of justice. His presidential candidacy does not give him carte blanche to vilify public servants who are simply doing their jobs.”

Of particular concern to Chutkan is Trump’s use of the word “thug” to describe Special Counsel Jack Smith and his prosecutorial team of thugs.

“Just because the defendant is running a political campaign does not allow him to do whatever he wants,” she said.

NEWS: Donald Trump is now legally *barred* from attacking special counsel Jack Smith or his team with inflammatory rhetoric and assailing prospective witnesses or court personnel. Chutkan said she will impose “sanctions” if she sees any violations.https://t.co/VSHmpc2sY0 — Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) October 16, 2023

Vance Calls Gag Order An Affront To The First Amendment

Vance posted a fiery response to the notion that Chutkan might impose “sanctions” if Trump violates any aspect of the partial gag order.

Judges can threaten gag order violators with fines or jail time, a remarkable prospect for the current frontrunner for the GOP nomination for President.

“Just a direct assault on the First Amendment,” Vance wrote. “Disgraceful. Something that should be appealed as quickly as possible all the way to the Supreme Court.”

Just a direct assault on the First Amendment. Disgraceful. Something that should be appealed as quickly as possible all the way to the Supreme Court. https://t.co/76ywfSUf4o — J.D. Vance (@JDVance1) October 16, 2023

Trump’s lawyer made an argument about free speech in trying to counter the judge’s gag order and accused the special counsel’s office of attempting to “prevent President Trump from speaking out about the issues of the day.”

“His presidential candidacy does not give him carte blanche to vilify public servants who are simply doing their jobs,” Chutkan countered.

Trump wrote on his Truth Social media platform that he plans to appeal the gag order, reiterating his belief that the trial is a “witch hunt.”

Exactly right. The liberal crusade against President Trump never ends. We can’t roll over and allow them to shamelessly attack the First Amendment and interfere in the 2024 election. This must be appealed immediately and we must stand strong in defense of our democracy. https://t.co/BL2p1Nc2w1 — Tim Sheehy (@SheehyforMT) October 16, 2023

Vance Accused Judge Chutkan Of Political Interference

Senator Vance previously hammered Judge Chutkan for obvious “election interference” after she set a trial date for former President Trump’s trial for March 4th.

Super Tuesday, when over a dozen states, including California and Texas, hold their primaries, is March 5th.

“Straight-up election interference,” Vance replied at the time. “No other way to put it.”

Straight up election interference. No other way to put it. https://t.co/azlosqC1gH — J.D. Vance (@JDVance1) August 28, 2023

Judge Chutkan’s political motivations are readily apparent, having overseen the trials of over 30 defendants in cases related to the January 6 riot, with the Washington Post describing her as the “toughest” in sentencing those cases.

She ordered at least some jail or prison time in all of those cases, often exceeding the sentencing recommendations made by prosecutors.

It will be impossible for Trump to get a fair trial from this dangerously compromised and biased judge.