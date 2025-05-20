In a heated exchange during a Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee hearing, Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem is confronted by Senator Maggie Hassan over her interpretation of habeas corpus on May 20 in Washington. Noem, speaking on the constitutional right to remove individuals from the country, suggests that it allows the president to suspend detainees’ rights. Senator Hassan, however, challenges this, explaining that habeas corpus is a safeguard against arbitrary detention and requires public justification.

Show more Show less