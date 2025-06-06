Yesterday the chairman of the Senate Commerce Committee Senator Ted Cruz released his “legislative directives for Senate Republicans’ budget reconciliation bill” which would add $9.995 billion in funding to NASA including the Lunar Gateway.

The Lunar Gateway would see $2.6 billion in funding restored “to fully fund the lunar space station known as Gateway, which is critical for establishing a sustained human presence at the Moon, as required by statute.”

The bill would also provide funding for the Space Launch System and Orion Crew Vehicle for two more missions, Artemis IV and V.

The International Space Station would also receive funding to “provide necessary funding for space operations to, from, and on the ISS to ensure an orderly transition from ISS to commercial platforms after 2030 and ensure there is no gap in American leadership in low-Earth orbit.”

Funding for science and other technology programs is not included.

There likely will be bipartisan support in the Senate for the bill which once agreed to would be sent back to the House.

The budget battle to restore some of NASA’s funding continues. And with the feud ongoing between Elon Musk and President Trump and the “big beautiful bill” running into more opposition, there could be room for compromise on the NASA budget front.

Lunar Gateway full configuration. Credit: NASA.

In Section _0005. Mars missions, Artemis missions, and Moon to Mars program of the reconciliation bill outlines funding the NASA funding as follows:

This section would provide $9.995 billion for fiscal year 2025 as supplemental funds for critical Mars-forward infrastructure, broader Moon-to-Mars program, and NASA’s Artemis missions. Of the amount appropriated under this section: Mars Telecommunications Orbiter – $700 million for the commercial procurement of a Mars Telecommunications Orbiter. This orbiter is dual-use for both a Mars Sample Return mission, to return core samples of Mars to Earth, and future manned Mars missions.

