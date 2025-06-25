Sen. Mark Kelly, D-Ariz., is shown in this portrait from the Congressional Bioguide. Credit: U.S. Senate

On June 25, 2025, U.S. Senators Mark Kelly (D-AZ) and John Cornyn (R-TX) introduced a bipartisan resolution recognizing June 30 as National Asteroid Day. With this resolution, the senators hope to elevate public understanding of asteroids, planetary defense, and space science as the world celebrates the 10th anniversary of Asteroid Day. “I’m excited to introduce a resolution recognizing Asteroid Day in the United States Senate for the very first time,” Kelly said in a press release announcing the measure.

Asteroid Day origins

Asteroid Day was launched in 2015 and officially recognized by the United Nations in 2016. It serves to educate the public about the risks and opportunities presented by asteroids through independently organized events around the world. Its creation was spurred by the 2014 100x Declaration, a call signed by hundreds of scientists, astronauts, and public figures — including Kelly — urging governments to accelerate discovery efforts for near-Earth asteroids, whose orbits lie near that of Earth.

The date, June 30, was chosen to commemorate the 1908 Tunguska event, the largest known asteroid impact in recorded history. More recently, the Chelyabinsk meteor that exploded over Russia in 2013 — injuring over 1,600 people and releasing energy equivalent to about 440,000 tons of TNT — served as a stark reminder of the potential hazards posed by near-Earth objects. The resolution also comes in the wake of NASA’s Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART), which in 2022 successfully altered the orbit of a small satellite asteroid around its larger parent — a first in planetary defense.

Arizona and asteroids

Arizona plays a big role in asteroid research and planetary defense. “Flagstaff has a deep and rich culture of planetary research and discovery,” said Flagstaff Mayer Becky Daggett in the release. “We celebrate scientific discovery like that of scientists at Northern Arizona University, Lowell Observatory, and the United States Geological Survey who are involved in NASA’s first planetary defense mission, called the Double Asteroid Redirection Test.”

Coconino County Supervisor Patrice Horstman added, “Astro-tourism is a cornerstone of Coconino County’s economy, drawing visitors from around the world to experience our celebrated Lowell Observatory — site of Pluto’s discovery — and to marvel at some of the nation’s most pristine dark skies.”

Understanding and inspiration

By formally recognizing Asteroid Day in the U.S., the resolution aims to further elevate global conversations around asteroid science, research funding, and preparedness. “Asteroid Day is more than just a reminder about why planetary defense matters; it’s an opportunity to ignite curiosity and inspire the next generation of scientists,” said Kelly.