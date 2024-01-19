Key events Show key events only Please turn on JavaScript to use this feature

50 min: Cameroon attempt a slow buildup. Bit more confident on the ball before Zambo-Anguissa falls to the floor without too much of a touch on him. No foul.

48 min: Castelletto is booked for a high foul on Habibou Diallo. The elbow was swinging loosely. At best.

Half-time Senegal 1-0 Cameroon

Goal! Senegal 1-0 Cameroon (Ismaila Sarr, 16)

Senegal v Cameroon teams

Preamble Breaking news: Tanzania coach suspended Reuters – Tanzania coach Adel Amrouche has been suspended at the Africa Cup of Nations finals for making insulting remarks about Morocco, who beat the east African side 3-0 in their opening game at the tournament on Wednesday.The Tanzania Football Federation said the Confederation of African Football (CAF) disciplinary committee had suspended Amrouche for eight matches following a complaint submitted by Morocco. CAF have yet to make an announcement. “In another step, the Tanzania Football Federation (TFF) has suspended coach Amrouche. As a result of that decision, Hemed Morocco has been appointed acting coach and he will be assisted by Juma Mgunda,” TFF spokesman Clifford Mario Ndimbo said. Amrouche had said that Morocco held too much sway in the corridors of power in African football and were influencing the appointment of referees.

46 min: We are back underway, and it’s time to see what Cameroon can offer.

Half-time reading. Not easy but important.

Half-time Senegal 1-0 Cameroon That was as comprehensive 1-0 lead as you will see. It took a mistake from Andre Onana to hand them the lead – and a deflection – but Senegal have been streets ahead of Cameroon.

45+3 min: Camara breaks up the play and is cropped to the floor by Kemen. That’s a deserved yellow card. Olivier Kemen goes into the book for a ‘tactical foul’. Photograph: Kenzo Tribouillard/AFP/Getty Images Updated at 13.06 EST

45+2 min: Cameroon not exactly pressing Mendy as he is passed the ball. Instead, up the other end, Ismaila Sarr attempts a flick round the corner.

45 min: Cameroon free-kick, aimed in by Nkoudou with four minutes added on at the end of the half.

43 min: Cameroon have so much to find in the second half. For the moment, they are hanging on in this game.

41 min: Cameroon can’t get the ball off a dominant Senegal who are now probing and looking for their second goal. Habib Diallo is robbed in the box. Desperate clearance to Magri, but Senegal are again back in numbers.

40 min: On Camara, from Ed Aarons, earlier this month. Lamine Camara, Metz The 19-year-old only joined Metz in February but made scouts all over Europe pay attention when he scored from inside his own half against Monaco in October. The latest talent to emerge from the Génération Foot academy in Senegal’s capital, Dakar, that also produced Sadio Mané and Ismaïla Sarr, Camara was crowned this month as CAF’s young African player of the year after 12 months of dizzying progress. Having been voted player of the tournament as Senegal won the African Nations Championship for domestic‑based players in January, he was also named the best player at the African under-20s in March. Compared to Kevin De Bruyne and Toni Kroos, the midfielder is reportedly on the radar of several English clubs including Brighton and Chelsea, who are also expected to sign the Senegal under-17 midfielder Pape Daouda Diong. The Génération Foot winger Amara Diouf – a 15-year-old who won his first senior cap in September – is another emerging star being heavily monitored.

39 min: Senegal continue to dominate possession, and Lamine Camara plays in Mane, and it takes a fine interception from Tchato to close that off. Camara, just 20, looks one hell of a player.

37 min: Senegal back in numbers as Ngamaleu surges on. The ball he wants to play into the centre is crowded out. Cameroon really struggling in attack.

35 min: Camara’s free-kick is at Onana, who does well to claim but then launches the ball long and straight back to Senegal. Song is unlikely to be impressed.

34 min: Not much of a rest and Senegal take up the pace. Mane is buzzing around, pulling defenders with him. Onana is meanwhile barking orders at his defence.

32 min: And now for a much-needed cooling break…Cameroon need to regroup. Cameroon need this. Badly. Photograph: Kenzo Tribouillard/AFP/Getty Images Updated at 12.44 EST

30 min: Better punch from Onana after a cross is whipped in from the wing. Ismaila Sarr, the goalscorer, was behind it.

28 min: Abdou Diallo’s defensive header is poor and he requires Eduoard Mendy coming out and chasing the ball away as a lonesome Magri chases the loose ball. Senegal clear their lines.

27 min: Zambo-Anguisia forces a corner and is annoyed when his teammates don’t chase him up the field. So is his manager. The corner is cleared.

25 min: Senegal have been by far the better team, winning the midfield battle. Onana comes out with the ball, just as Song and Eto’o told him off for in Qatar. It’s all going off.

23 min: Samuel Eto’o pictured on the sidelines in a nice linen suit. He’s head of the Cameroon FA. Going for a [Rigobert] Song?

21 min: Diallo escapes for Senegal. The offside flag is late, very late.

19 min: Cameroon staring down the barrel here. Senegal’s attack has been pushing at their defence while defending well since the early moments.

17 min: Manchester United fans may recognise that goal from this season. Onana’s punch was poor, Sarr’s finish was decent. Rigobert Song looks most annoyed at the defending.

Goal! Senegal 1-0 Cameroon (Ismaila Sarr, 16) Camara puts on the afterburners the ball goes out for a corner. That’s cleared, and it drops to Ismaila Sarr. Onana’s punch is poor and it’s hit hard, off Zambo and into the net. Ismaila Sarr opens the scoring for Senegal, thanks to a big deflection off Zambo. Photograph: Kenzo Tribouillard/AFP/Getty Images Updated at 12.23 EST

14 min: A decent run down the inside channel from Diallo but again the defence wins out. Lots of attacking here, but some decent defending, too.

12 min: Now here go Cameroon, and now Ngamaleu takes a knock. He’ll be ok, the Dynamo Moscow player. Or will he? He takes some time to leave the field.

10 min: Another Senegal corner. Both teams are stacking them up. Mane will take, Koulibaly climbs but can’t get there. Then Mane gets involved again but gets caught offside.

7 min: The ball swung into the Senegal box but again the ball is headed clear. Nkoudou has been to the fore. He plays for Damac in the Saudi league now.

4 min: Koulibaly, once a Napoli stalwart, now in Saudi Arabia after things didn’t go so well at Chelsea, was guilty of ball-watching. At the other end, Onana is not happy with his defenders, either. End to end, it continues.

2 min: Free-kick to Cameroon. Nkoudou smashes in the ball but it’s cleared. The same player almost gets across to the ball and it takes Sarr to clear the danger. This is a relentless pace. Heavy Tottenham vibes there.

1 min: Here we go. It starts off with some zest, Mane sent down the wing and calling for a foul. Then Mendy, the Senegal keeper, comes out and has to be bailed out by his defenders.

The national anthems sound, and here comes the action. Nicolas Jackson is on the bench for Senegal in a low-slung stadium in Yamoussoukro, the capital city.

Note on Nottingham Forest’s Cheikhou Kouyate, who is on the bench for Senegal after the death of his father, and having attended the funeral.

Aliou Cisse of Senegal v Rigobert Song of Cameroon, memories of the 2002 final in Mali. Cisse missed the fateful penalty kick.

For this game, Andre Onana is in goal but captain and 2021 top scorer Vincent Aboubakar misses out again with a thigh injury. Tottenham’s Pape Matar Sarr comes is in Senegal’s midfield. Have Onana and Song sorted their differences? It would appear so. According to reports It took El Hadji Diouf to calm Cameroon goalie Andre Onana down as he’s not happy with the decision not be part of the team yesterday. Cameroon coach, Rigobert Song didn’t have a word with Onana when he arrived in camp via private jet after playing for… pic.twitter.com/OivPYE26W0 — INTERCONTINENTAL SPORTS TV (@oneistv) January 16, 2024

The big news from Thursday’s matches was Salah’s injury. Jurgen Klopp spoke earlier today: “We don’t know anything. I spoke last night with him and how it is with these injuries, you need further assessment. That’s what they are doing now and then we will know more. Of course, it was in that moment a shock: ‘Oh my God, what is it?. We all know how rarely Mo goes off or needs to go off so there is definitely something and we will see.”

Housekeeping: 100% record for the Cape Verde Islands. Remember the name: Bebe.

Senegal v Cameroon teams Senegal: Edouard Mendy, Diatta, Koulibaly, Abdou Diallo, Jakobs, Camara, Pape Sarr, Pape Gueye, Ismaila Sarr, Habibou Diallo, Mane. Subs: Ahmadou Dieng, Gomis, Formose Mendy, Seck, Idrissa Gueye, Nampalys Mendy, Jackson, Kouyate, Ciss, Ballo-Toure, Iliman-Cheikh Ndiaye, Diaw. Cameroon: Onana, Castelletto, Wooh, Tchato, Tolo, Neyou, Kemen, Zambo, Nkoudou, Magri, Ngamaleu. Subs: Ondoa, Moukoudi, Toko Ekambi, Ateba, Tchamadeu, Gonzalez, Epassy, Yongwa, Moumbagna, Elliott, Ntcham, Mputu.