A high-ranking Chilean lawmaker is facing renewed scrutiny after records showed she helped arrange for a Chinese businessman to join an official parliamentary trip to China, where he coordinated logistics and took part in meetings with mainland authorities.

Messages revealed by investigators on Thursday showed Karol Cariola, a member of Chile’s Communist Party and former president of the country’s Chamber of Deputies, may have used her position to benefit a Chinese national on several occasions.

Prosecutors are now examining whether her actions amount to influence peddling, an allegation she denies. No formal charges have been filed.

The businessman, Bo Yang, does not hold public office.

But messages obtained by prosecutors and revealed by local media on Thursday showed that during a July 2024 trip to Beijing, he issued instructions to lawmakers, organised schedules and meals, and was present at formal events alongside Chinese officials.

Chilean President Gabriel Boric, speaks during his annual address at the National Congress building in Valparaiso on June 1, 2025. Boric has said the courts must be allowed to act independently in the investigation. Photo: Reuters

Investigators say Yang was included in the delegation at Cariola’s request.