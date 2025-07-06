A senior US official met the 14th Dalai Lama in Dharamshala on the occasion of his 90th birthday, the US Embassy said on Sunday.

Bethany Poulos Morrison, who met the Tibetan spiritual leader, is a deputy assistant secretary in the US Department of State’s Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs (SCA).

In a post on X, the embassy also shared some photos of the meeting.

“@State_SCA Deputy Assistant Secretary Morrison had the honor of visiting Dharamshala and meeting with His Holiness @DalaiLama during his 90th birthday celebration. Yesterday, @SecRubio shared birthday wishes and reaffirmed US support for fundamental freedom of Tibetans,” the embassy posted.

Thousands gathered in the main courtyard of Tsuglagkhang, the Dalai Lama temple in Himachal Pradesh’s Dharamshala on Sunday to celebrate the 90th birthday of the 14th Dalai Lama, while greetings poured from across the world for the Tibetan spiritual leader.

Political leaders from India and abroad also shared the stage with the Dalai Lama, throwing their support behind the Buddhist leader, who has been living in exile in India and has been fighting for the rights of the Tibetan people since the region came under Chinese occupation in the 1960s. Morrison arrived in India a few days ago. The US Embassy in a post on X on Thursday wrote, “Welcome to India, @State_SCA Deputy Assistant Secretary Morrison. We look forward to a productive and engaging trip as we continue to advance the US-India Strategic Partnership. #USIndiaFWD”.

The Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs oversees the US foreign policy and relations with Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan, according to the US Department of State’s website.

Morrison is the deputy assistant secretary in the Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs for India and Bhutan, the website says.