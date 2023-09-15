This week on All Things Nintendo, we react to all of the news coming out of this week’s Nintendo Direct. We talk Princess Peach: Showtime!, Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door, Super Mario RPG, Splatoon 3: Side Order, and plenty of other announcements. Then, Brian and Kyle end the show talking about Mortal Kombat 1.
00:00:00 – Introduction
00:00:53 – Overall Impressions
00:03:30 – Princess Peach Showtime!
00:08:36 – Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door
00:13:45 – F-Zero 99
00:17:22 – Tomb Raider I-III Remastered
00:23:51 – Contra: Operation Galuga
00:28:35 – Trombone Champ
00:30:20 – Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown
00:35:34 – Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD
00:41:05 – Another Code: Recollection
00:42:31 – League of Legends Story Games
00:46:59 – Among Us New Map
00:47:11 – Mario vs. Donkey Kong
00:51:31 – Splatoon 3: Side Order
00:54:02 – Super Mario RPG
00:58:06 – Dave the Diver
00:59:42 – Wargroove 2
01:00:56 – Horizon Chase 2
01:02:22 – WarioWare: Move It!
01:03:48 – Detective Pikachu Returns
01:04:24 – Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Final DLC
01:06:20 – SpyXAnya
01:08:46 – Super Crazy Rhythm Castle
01:09:21 – Unicorn Overlord
01:11:34 – Quick-Hit News
01:12:47 – Zelda, Xenoblade, Sora Amiibo Figures
01:20:09 – Mortal Kombat 1 Review
01:26:13 – Pokémon Scarlet & Violet The Teal Mask Shoutout
01:27:14 – Show Note for Next Week
