This week on All Things Nintendo, we react to all of the news coming out of this week’s Nintendo Direct. We talk Princess Peach: Showtime!, Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door, Super Mario RPG, Splatoon 3: Side Order, and plenty of other announcements. Then, Brian and Kyle end the show talking about Mortal Kombat 1.

If you’d like to follow Brian on social media, you can do so on his Instagram/Threads @BrianPShea or Twitter @BrianPShea. You can follow Kyle on Twitter: @KyleMHilliard and BlueSky: @KyleHilliard.

The All Things Nintendo podcast is a weekly show where we celebrate, discuss, and break down all the latest games, news, and announcements from the industry’s most recognizable name. Each week, Brian is joined by different guests to talk about what’s happening in the world of Nintendo. Along the way, they’ll share personal stories, uncover hidden gems in the eShop, and even look back on the classics we all grew up with. A new episode hits every Friday!

Be sure to subscribe to All Things Nintendo on your favorite podcast platform. The show is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, and YouTube.

00:00:00 – Introduction

00:00:53 – Overall Impressions

00:03:30 – Princess Peach Showtime!

00:08:36 – Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door

00:13:45 – F-Zero 99

00:17:22 – Tomb Raider I-III Remastered

00:23:51 – Contra: Operation Galuga

00:28:35 – Trombone Champ

00:30:20 – Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown

00:35:34 – Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD

00:41:05 – Another Code: Recollection

00:42:31 – League of Legends Story Games

00:46:59 – Among Us New Map

00:47:11 – Mario vs. Donkey Kong

00:51:31 – Splatoon 3: Side Order

00:54:02 – Super Mario RPG

00:58:06 – Dave the Diver

00:59:42 – Wargroove 2

01:00:56 – Horizon Chase 2

01:02:22 – WarioWare: Move It!

01:03:48 – Detective Pikachu Returns

01:04:24 – Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Final DLC

01:06:20 – SpyXAnya

01:08:46 – Super Crazy Rhythm Castle

01:09:21 – Unicorn Overlord

01:11:34 – Quick-Hit News

01:12:47 – Zelda, Xenoblade, Sora Amiibo Figures

01:20:09 – Mortal Kombat 1 Review

01:26:13 – Pokémon Scarlet & Violet The Teal Mask Shoutout

01:27:14 – Show Note for Next Week

If you’d like to get in touch with the All Things Nintendo podcast, you can email Al[email protected], messaging Brian on Instagram (@BrianPShea), or by joining the official Game Informer Discord server. You can do that by linking your Discord account to your Twitch account and subscribing to the Game Informer Twitch channel. From there, find the All Things Nintendo channel under “Community Spaces.”

For Game Informer’s other podcast, be sure to check out The Game Informer Show with hosts Alex Van Aken, Marcus Stewart, and Kyle Hilliard, which covers the weekly happenings of the video game industry!