Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić has accepted an invitation to the celebrations in Moscow for the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II, Russia announced on Friday.

Vučić also plans to send a formation from the Serbian armed forces to participate in the military parade on Moscow’s Red Square, the Kremlin said after a telephone conversation between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Vučić.

Russia celebrates May 9 as Victory Day in World War II, which it refers to as the “Great Patriotic War.” Numerous heads of state are expected at this year’s event, including Chinese leader Xi Jinping.

Vučić pursues a rather Russia-friendly policy and has not participated in the Western sanctions on Moscow. He has attended the parade in the Russian capital in previous years.