The official Beyond the Grave trailer for Uncork’d Entertainment’s upcoming documentary film has been released, featuring Emmy-nominated documentary filmmaker Serena DC investigating the meaning of death and the world of the afterlife.

The video shows Serena DC talking with experts and people who were in near-death experiences as they discussed the afterlife. The film is scheduled to make its debut on September 5 on VOD.

Check out the Beyond the Grave trailer (watch more trailers):

What to Expect in Beyond the Grave?

“After living through a global pandemic, in 2022 death has been placed at the forefront of our lives however what actually happens to us when we die is still shrouded in mystery,” reads the synopsis. “There are some cultures who believe that death is truly the end however there is a growing community of people around the world who claim to have had near death experiences. These people, in the 10’s of millions believe that they have travelled beyond the grave & have proof of the afterlife & that consciousness lives on after our bodies die.

“If this is true then can the terminally ill freeze their bodies at the time of death, to be brought back to life & healed in the future? There are others who possess a 6th sense & claim to have conversations with the dead or have experienced paranormal phenomena involving visitations by ghosts. Does this mean that humans can communicate with the spirits of people who have died and if so, can these spirits come back to haunt us?”

Beyond the Grave hails from investigative filmmaker Serena DC, who’s behind the the Emmy-nominated documentary My Transparent Life and Emmy-nominated series Hollywood Disclosure. The upcoming documentary explore the different aspects of the afterlife including near death experiences, channeling the dead and the attempt to extend one’s lifespan through cryonics. Serena DC meets with the world’s leading scientists, doctors, experts, mediums & paranormal investigators to discover if there really is life Beyond The Grave.