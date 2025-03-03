Twenty-three-time Grand Slam winner Serena Williams is joining the Toronto Tempo ownership group, the organization announced Wednesday.

New court, new game 🏀 We’re thrilled to announce that @SerenaWilliams – legendary tennis

pro – has joined the team as the newest owner of the Toronto Tempo. pic.twitter.com/kRPYNvdoya — Toronto Tempo (@TempoBasketball) March 3, 2025

The team is primarily owned by Kilmer Sports Ventures, chaired by Larry Tanenbaum, and are led by team president Teresa Resch. The Tempo are the 15th team to join the WNBA and tip off their first season in 2026, and an expansion draft after this season.

Serena Williams performs onstage during Apple Music Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

“This moment is not just about basketball; it is about showcasing the true value and potential of female athletes – I have always said that women’s sports are an incredible investment opportunity,” Williams said. “I am excited to partner with Larry (Tanenbaum) and all of Canada in creating this new WNBA franchise and legacy.”

Toronto says Williams will play role in designing jerseys and create merchandise collaborations with the team.

“Serena Williams is an icon, a role model and a force for change in the world” Tanenbaum said. She’s earned every bit of her incredible success with hard work, tenacity and determination in the face of countless challenges. She exemplifies the very best of what the Tempo stand for – we couldn’t be more honored to have Serena in our court.”

Williams already owns stakes in the Miami Dolphins, Angel City FC and Los Angeles Golf Club.