Sergey Brin gave Alphabet stock worth almost $700 million to philanthropic causes.

The largest donation went to his own nonprofit called Catalyst4.

Brin has a history of large stock donations, including one worth $600 million in May 2023.

The biggest chunk of Google cofounder Sergey Brin’s recent gift of Alphabet stock worth almost $700 million went to his nonprofit called Catalyst4, Bloomberg reported.

The transfer of just over 4 million Alphabet shares was revealed in a Securities and Exchange Commission filing last week that did not disclose the recipients.

A spokesperson for Brin’s family office, Bayshore Global, said the shares were given to three philanthropic organizations, Bloomberg reported on Saturday.

Bayshore Global didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment from Business Insider.

Brin gave 3.2 million shares to his own nonprofit called Catalyst4, per the report. The organization, which he launched in 2021, focuses on health and solutions to the climate crisis.

The investment vehicle was founded with the proceeds of Brin’s 2021 decision to sell his stake in Tesla. Brin had invested $500,000 in Elon Musk’s EV maker in 2008.

Half the donated Alphabet shares were Class A stock, which each carry one vote, while the remainder were Class C shares that have no voting rights.

A stock closed at $168.56 on Wednesday, and C closed at about $170, meaning the donation was worth more than $500 million.

Brin, who is 10th on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index with a net worth of about $143 billion, also gave more than 580,000 Alphabet shares to his family foundation and 282,000 to the Michael J. Fox Foundation, which aims to help find a cure for Parkinson’s disease.

It’s not the first time Brin has made large gifts of stock.

In May 2023, after the launch of Google’s AI search, he gave away about $600 million worth of shares.

In May and November 2024, he made gifts of shares worth more than $100 million.

