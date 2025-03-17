Sergio Ramos was sent off in the final minutes of Monterrey’s victory over Pumas UNAM on Sunday, his first dismissal since he moved to Liga MX.

Ramos was involved in a numous physical battles during the game. Monterrey were already 3-1 up on 92 minutes when he tackled Guillermo Martínez before kicking the forward as the ball rolled out of play.

It is the 30th red card of Ramos’ career — he was dismissed 26 times for Madrid, twice for Paris Saint-Germain and once for Sevilla, although he was never sent off for Spain.

Ramos has scored three goals in four games since joining Monterrey last month.