Pope Francis was an avid football fan who met a host of star players, manager and officials. He spoke with Napoli owner Aurelio De Laurentiis at an event on May 25, 2023. Vatican Media via Vatican Pool/Getty Images

Monday’s Serie A fixtures have been postponed following the death of Pope Francis, the Italian league has announced.

Pope Francis, the first Latin American leader of the Roman Catholic Church and a lifelong football fan has died, the Vatican said in a video statement on Monday. He was 88.

“Following the passing of His Holiness, Lega Nazionale Professionisti Serie A can confirm that today’s league games in Serie A and Primavera 1 have been postponed,” the league said in a statement.

“The date of the rearranged fixtures will be announced in due course.”

Torino were set to host Udinese, Cagliari were due to face off against Fiorentina, while Lazio — fresh from their Europa League quarterfinal disappointment in midweek — were meant to travel to Genoa and Parma were scheduled to play Juventus.

Serie A’s reigning champions and current league leaders Inter Milan paid tribute to Pope Francis in a post on X which described him as “a man of faith, humility and dialogue who was able to speak to everyone’s heart.”

Roma described Pope Francis’ death as “a loss that deeply saddens our city and the entire world,” in a post of their own.

“His faith, his humility, his courage and his dedication have touched the hearts of millions of people, making him a moral reference of our time.”