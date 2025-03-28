Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you’ll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Golf isn’t just a way to unwind—it’s where deals are made, reputations are built, and egos take a hit. If your buddies kept edging you out by a few strokes last season, you can take them by surprise this year with a golf smartwatch that is designed to help you lower your score and win the game.

Think of it as a GPS of the golf course on your wrist, giving you precise distance measurements to holes and hazards so you can mentally calculate the perfect shot every time. Right now, you can save $110 on the GOLFBUDDY Aim W10 and get it for $99.99 with free shipping.

Your buddies won’t know what hit them

It doesn’t matter where you are—the GOLFBUDDY is preloaded with more than 40,000 courses across 170 countries and automatically recognizes which hole you’re playing. Sure, you probably know where the holes are on your favorite courses, but viewing real numbers on the full-color LCD display might have you rethinking your swings.

When visiting unfamiliar courses, the golf GPS watch helps you play as if you’ve been there a hundred times. The screen shows you the gradation of the green’s slope through different colors, ensuring you don’t needlessly rack up your score.

You can also forget about carrying around those tiny golf pencils since the GOLFBUDDY acts as a digital scorecard. As long as you have a full battery, you can enjoy 13 hours of uninterrupted play if you’re up for it.

Why this deal is worth it

Golf is as much about strategy as it is about skill—and in a game where one misread can cost you the win, data matters. This smartwatch for golfers lets you tap into course intelligence typically reserved for pros with no experience required. For under $100, you’re getting more than just convenience—you’re investing in smarter play, more confident decisions, and a serious edge the next time you tee off. If you treat golf like business, this watch is your competitive advantage.

Impress your friends with this golf smartwatch for just $99.99 with free shipping (reg. $209.99).

GOLFBUDDY Aim W10 GPS Golf Watch – $99.99

