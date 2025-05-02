





Serve You Rx, a pharmacy benefit manager (PBM), is collaborating with Amazon Pharmacy to offer home delivery services for maintenance medication to its members. Serve You Rx members will have access to online transactions; transparent, upfront pricing; automatic refill options; 24/7 access to clinical pharmacists; customer care support; and free same-day home delivery of prescriptions in some regions. Active prescriptions with Serve You Rx Home Delivery Pharmacy will be automatically transferred to Amazon Pharmacy without interruption in care. At the same time, specialty patients will transition to specialty pharmacy Waltz Health’s AI-powered platform on the same day. “Our collaboration with Serve You Rx represents a meaningful step forward in transforming the pharmacy experience,” Tanvi Patel, vice president and general manager of Amazon Pharmacy, told MobiHealthNews. “By combining Amazon’s customer-obsessed approach with Serve You Rx’s deep expertise in pharmacy benefits management, we’re able to offer members a convenient medication experience. This relationship allows us to deliver not just prescriptions, but peace of mind, with 24/7 pharmacist access, transparent pricing and the reliable delivery service customers expect from Amazon.” Justin Jasniewski, CEO of Serve You Rx, told MobiHealthNews, “Our strategic partnerships with Amazon Pharmacy and Waltz Health represent a bold step forward in redefining the pharmacy benefit experience. “By combining Amazon’s world-class, customer-focused home delivery capabilities with Waltz Health’s cutting-edge, AI-powered specialty drug platform, we’re building a seamless, member-centric ecosystem that addresses the full spectrum of pharmacy needs, from routine maintenance medications to complex specialty therapies.” THE LARGER TREND In 2024, Amazon Pharmacy expanded its same-day medication-delivery offerings to residents of New York City and the greater Los Angeles area, providing patients with rapid access to prescription medicines for diabetes, flu, high blood pressure and other common conditions. The company was able to provide same-day delivery services due to small facilities that hold thousands of medications near the major metropolitan areas. That same year, Amazon Pharmacy and hybrid primary care provider One Medical launched a pilot program to expand Amazon’s hybrid primary care offerings by giving One Medical providers the ability to request medication consultations for patients with complex medication regimens. The focus of the pilot, which launched in the fourth quarter of 2023, is on elderly patients who manage multiple chronic conditions. Consultations include the review of medication interaction or de-prescribing medication. In 2023, Amazon Pharmacy launched free drone delivery for prescription medications in 60 minutes or less for eligible customers in College Station, Texas. More than 500 medications for common conditions were made available via drone delivery, including flu, asthma and pneumonia. Once an order is placed, a pharmacist loads the medication into a Prime Air drone, and it is delivered to a customer’s front door within an hour. That same year, Amazon Pharmacy partnered with multiple pharma companies to offer a new feature that automatically applies manufacturer-sponsored coupons to a patient’s medication order when eligible. Amazon’s online pharmacy works with GSK, Kaléo, Novo Nordisk and Dexcom to integrate coupons for their brand-name drugs, including COPD or asthma inhaler Trelegy; AUVI-Q, an injection for life-threatening allergic reactions; weight loss drug Wegovy; and sensors and transmitters for Dexcom’s G6 and G7 continuous glucose monitors.