For the most part, 5%+ interest rates have killed off double-digit revenue valuation multiples for a broad swath of the tech sector, except for the fastest-growing stocks. In an environment where idle cash can earn so much, it doesn’t make much sense to overallocate to tech stocks that depend so much on future profits.

This applies to both small and large caps, and in the latter category, I think ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) has reached its peak. Though certainly still a high-quality company and the market leader in IT service management, ServiceNow’s ~40% YTD rise makes the stock incredibly vulnerable.

I last wrote a neutral opinion on ServiceNow in June. Since then, a combination of decelerating constant-currency growth rates, continued headcount inflation, and higher macro interest rates (making ServiceNow’s valuation look even more unappealing) are pushing down my rating on the stock to bearish.

Here, in my view, are the key red flags to watch out for:

Though it's true that ServiceNow already has an enviable margin position as a "Rule of 40" company, it's also aggressively growing its headcount – which is limiting y/y operating margin expansion exactly at the same time that other companies are shedding expenses to boost margins. Saturation- ServiceNow already services 85% of the Fortune 500, and it has already expanded overseas, with international contributing to one-third of the company's revenue. Though we haven't seen substantial deceleration yet, we have to wonder where ServiceNow goes from here.

Competition- Though certainly a market leader, we can't discount the fact that ServiceNow has a number of competitors ranging from large to small, including Salesforce (CRM), Atlassian (TEAM), and PagerDuty (PD), not to mention a swath of smaller startups.

The biggest risk of all, in my view, is ServiceNow’s valuation in a market that has shaved several turns off software stocks’ fair valuation multiples. At current share prices near $550, ServiceNow trades at a market cap of $112.97 billion. After we net off the $7.49 billion of cash and $1.49 billion of debt on ServiceNow’s most recent balance sheet, the company’s resulting enterprise value is $106.97 billion.

Meanwhile, for FY24, Wall Street analysts are expecting ServiceNow to generate $10.85 billion in revenue (+22% y/y) and $12.26 in pro forma EPS (+23% y/y) – note here that consensus is effectively not expecting ServiceNow to gain on margins, driven by the company’s continued opex inflation. Taking these estimates at face value, ServiceNow trades at:

9.9x EV/FY24 revenue

45x FY24 P/E

Again, these are incredibly inflated multiples in a high-rate environment, and position ServiceNow for quite a bit of downside – especially as growth rates continue to cool off.

It has been a solid run for ServiceNow this year so far, but I’d recommend locking in gains here and investing elsewhere.

Q2 download

It’s worth it to note several chinks in ServiceNow’s armor exiting the second quarter. Take a look at the Q2 earnings summary below:

ServiceNow Q2 results (ServiceNow Q2 earnings release)

The company achieved revenue of $2.15 billion in the quarter, growing 23% y/y and only slightly beating expectations of $2.13 billion (+22% y/y). Note that current growth rates have already fallen to the level that consensus is expecting for next year. Further deceleration could lead to estimate cuts and cause sharp downside for the stock.

The chart below shows as well that subscription revenue growth, on a constant-currency basis, decelerated to 25% y/y – two points weaker than 27% y/y in each of the past two quarters, and a ~30% rate in FY22.

ServiceNow revenue trends (ServiceNow Q2 earnings release)

And driven by general macro malaise, especially among large corporate customers, some of ServiceNow’s core customer metrics are showing weakness as well. The number of customers generating greater than $1 million in ACV still grew to 1,724 in the quarter (+18% y/y), but that represented a sequential add of just 36 large customers. The chart below shows that sequential adds in the 40-80 range have been generally more common across history.

ServiceNow customer trends (ServiceNow Q2 earnings release)

Management continues to cite strength and confidence in its pipeline. During the Q&A portion of the Q2 earnings call, CEO Bill McDermott noted as follows:

In terms of the geographic scenario, we’re growing in all of them very well. They each have their own individual scenarios. Obviously, you’re well aware of energy and security and obviously, the Ukrainian situation, which is just a human tragedy. Americas is extremely strong. Europe is strong in spite of that because they need technology to dig their way out of a lot of the complexity. And Asia is going well for us, especially in Japan, where we have a new leader now, and we really feel like we planted a flag in Japan, and we have a new frontier that’s going to grow really fast. So we’re feeling good about all the geos.”

Yet we do have to wonder how the company will plan on sustaining 20% y/y growth through next year (consensus expectations) as large customer adds slow down and subscription revenue decelerates.

And in spite of softer top-line trends, unlike many of its large-cap software peers, ServiceNow continues to aggressively add headcount, growing to 21.4k total employees at the end of Q2 (with growth across all functions, including G&A where headcount is up 8% y/y):

ServiceNow headcount levels (ServiceNow Q2 earnings release)

Key takeaways

While we continue to applaud ServiceNow for its growth at scale (few companies at a greater than $10 billion annualized run rate are capable of growing at a clip over 20%), that strength is factored into the stocks’ ~10x revenue multiple – which is at risk as growth decelerates and earnings/EPS are incapable of supporting a $550 share price.

Steer clear here and lock in any gains you currently have.