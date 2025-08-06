Open Extended Reactions

Manchester United and Newcastle target Benjamin Sesko trained away from the first-team squad at RB Leipzig, the German club said on Wednesday.

Sesko has been the subject of bids from United and Newcastle for fees of around £69.7 million ($92.7m) plus add-ons, sources have told ESPN.

Leipzig released a squad update on Wednesday saying that Sesko would be training individually along with teammate Lukas Klostermann.

This comes after Sesko was left out of Leipzig’s squad for their preseason friendly against Atalanta on Saturday.

Sources have told ESPN that United have the resources to bid for Sesko after their transfer business this summer and that they are confident in landing the forward if it comes down to a straight choice between the two clubs.

The future of Sesko will also have a huge impact on Eddie Howe’s Newcastle side and where their star striker Alexander Isak will play next year, after they rejected Liverpool’s first bid for the Sweden international.

Sesko managed 21 goals in 45 appearances for Leipzig in all competitions last year and enjoyed a spell at RB Salzburg before moving to Germany in 2023.

Information from ESPN’s Rob Dawson, Mark Ogden, James Olley and Tom Hamilton contributed to this report.